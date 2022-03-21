Hamburger icon
Rose announces latest acts for summer concert lineup

By , Staff Writer
Updated 21 minutes ago

Reggae artist Ziggy Marley, blues icon Buddy Guy and legendary singer/songwriter John Hiatt are among the latest acts heading to the Rose Music Center at The Heights this summer.

The eldest son of Bob and Rita Marley, Ziggy, an eight-time Grammy winner, will offer a special live tribute to his father on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m. In addition to infusing his brand of reggae with funk, blues and rock, Ziggy’s career also encompasses activism and humanitarianism, particularly spotlighting environmental awareness, self-empowerment, social injustice, and political inequity.

Eight-time Grammy winner Buddy Guy will team up with 10-time Grammy nominee John Robert Hiatt on Sunday, July 31 at 7 p.m. The 83-year-old Guy is hitting the road in support of his latest album, “The Blues Is Alive and Well.” Hiatt, who has released nine acclaimed studio albums, will be joined by The Goners, featuring slide guitarist Sonny Landreth.

Tickets for Ziggy Marley go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. Cost: $23.50-$69.

Tickets for Buddy Guy and John Hiatt & The Goners featuring Sonny Landreth go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. Cost: $23.50-$74.

For tickets or more information, visit rosemusiccenter.com.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

