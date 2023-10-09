Rum tasting event at the Steam Plant to benefit Centerville nonprofit

BreakingNews
The Castle, a Centerville nonprofit supporting people with mental illness and disorders, is celebrating its 30th anniversary by hosting a rum tasting fundraising event.

Rum Raid for The Castle, hosted in partnership with Planned2Give, will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11 at the Steam Plant in downtown Dayton.

Attendees can expect tastings of rum from all over the Caribbean region in addition to rum-based drinks created by local bartenders. Regional rum expert, Mitchell Stanford, a native of Barbados and creator and producer of Bajan Rummie TV, will be on site educating guests on the latest rum trends.

VIP tickets are $75 and includes 10 tasting tickets and an exclusive cheese and rum pairing hosted by St. Anne’s Cheese Company. VIPs can enter the event at 6 p.m. General admission tickets are $50 and includes eight tasting tickets. General admission guests can join the fun at 6:45 p.m.

The event will also feature a treasure chest full of prizes such as gift cards from local businesses. Guests must buy tickets to choose a prize from the treasure chest.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.flipcause.com.

