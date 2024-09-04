‘Saturday Night Fever,’ ‘South Pacific’ and 8 other shows to see around Dayton region in September

Sept. 5-15, Brookville Community Theatre

William Inge’s classic romantic dramedy concerns an unlikely group of characters stranded by a snowstorm at a rural Kansas diner. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at Brookville Community Theatre, 770 Arlington Road, Brookville. $20. thebct.org.

Credit: Rick Flynn Credit: Rick Flynn

“The Enchanted Cottage”

Through Sept. 8, Dayton Theatre Guild

Debra Kent fluidly directs Arthur Pinero’s dated yet engaging 1923 play about a physically and emotionally scarred World War I veteran’s whimsical romance. In addition to many strong performances, including Caitlin Larsen Deer as the opinionated and sophisticated Mrs. Violet Smallwood, Red Newman’s striking set design full of character, Carol Finley’s attractive period costumes and Richard Lee Waldeck’s evocative lighting design beautifully accent this presentation. 8 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton. $19-$26. 937-278-5993 or daytontheatreguild.org.

“Stage Kiss”

Sept. 13-22, Springboro Community Theatre

Aaron Joseph Brewer directs Sarah Ruhl’s contemporary play about two actors with a history together who find themselves as romantic leads in a 1930s melodrama. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at Springboro Community Theatre, 115 Wright Station Way, Springboro. $18-$20. 937-203-0927 or borotheatre.org.

“The Bridges of Madison County”

Sept. 13-29, Dayton Playhouse

Tim Rezash directs the musical adaptation of Robert James Waller’s popular romantic novel concerning the love affair between “National Geographic” photographer Robert Kincaid and Italian-American housewife Francesca Johnson in the rural town of Winterset, Iowa, in 1965. The gorgeous, Tony Award-winning score by Jason Robert Brown (”Parade”) includes “To Build a Home,” “Wondering,” “Almost Real” and “It All Fades Away.” 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton. 937-424-8477 or daytonplayhouse.com.

Credit: JUSTIN WALTON Credit: JUSTIN WALTON

“Shear Madness”

Through Sept. 15, La Comedia Dinner Theatre

One of the longest-running plays in the world and seen by more than 14 million people worldwide, German playwright Paul Pörtner’s funny, interactive whodunit involves a suspicious murder at Shear Madness Salon. New clues and quick improvisation promise to keep the script fresh at every performance. Thursday, Friday and Sunday matinees and Thursday-Sunday evenings La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. $39-$79. 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com.

“Saturday Night Fever”

Sept. 19-Oct. 27, La Comedia Dinner Theatre

The musical adaptation of the classic 1977 film of the same name starring John Travolta tells the story of a Brooklyn paint store clerk who lights up a local disco on the dance floor. The iconic tunes by the Bee Gees include “Stayin’ Alive,” “Night Fever” and “How Deep Is Your Love.” Thursday, Friday and Sunday matinees and Thursday-Sunday evenings La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. $39-$79. 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com.

“Butterflies Are Free”

Sept. 20-29, Actor’s Theatre Fairborn

Craig Smith directs Leonard Gershe’s play about Don Baker, a blind man living in Manhattan whose overprotective mother disapproves of his relationship with a free-spirited hippie. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at Actor’s Theatre Fairborn, 23 E. Main St., Fairborn. $17.50. actorstheatrefairborn.org.

“South Pacific”

Sept. 21-22, Dayton Opera with Wright State University

Joe Deer directs a special 75th anniversary presentation of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning World War II-era musical produced by Dayton Opera in collaboration with Wright State University’s School of Fine and Performing Arts. Maestro Neal Gittleman will conduct the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. Classic songs include “Some Enchanted Evening,” “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair” and “There Is Nothing Like a Dame.” 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. $32.50-$129.50. 937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org.

“Ain’t Misbehavin’”

Sept. 26-28, Springfield Civic Theatre

Debbie Blunden-Diggs, daughter of Dayton Contemporary Dance Company founder Jeraldyne Blunden, helms this lighthearted Tony Award-winning musical revue saluting the songs of Fats Waller such as “T Ain’t Nobody’s Biz-ness If I Do,” “Honeysuckle Rose,” “Your Feet’s Too Big,” and the title song. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at the John Legend Theater, 700 S. Limestone St., Springfield. $20 for adults, $17 for seniors, students and veterans, and $15 for children 12 and under. 937-505-2945 or springfieldcivictheatre.org.

“The Mousetrap”

Sept. 27-Oct. 6, Troy Civic Theatre

Michael Schumacher directs Agatha Christie’s timeless whodunit set inside stately Monkswell Manor during an ominous snowstorm. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at Troy Civic Theatre, 300 Adams St., Troy. $16. 937-339-7700 or troycivictheatre.com.