Secret Chamber in Fairborn showcases the strange and paranormal

When walking into the store, I was immediately shocked by the sheer size of its collection.

I saw real vintage photos and clothing, horror-themed artwork, movie memorabilia, witchcraft books, crystals, skeletons and more.

A highlight was the life-size statute of a Predator, the titular villain of the ‘80s horror classic, standing right by the door.

While a number of pieces are display only, a vast majority of items can be purchased.

I could never quite guess what I would find on the next shelf, whether it be demon baby doll or old silverware.

I could already tell there was some passion behind the Secret Chamber, an impression only strengthened by speaking with the store’s owner, New Carlisle native Cherish Harrell Brooks.

“Halloween was my favorite time of year because of things like Foy’s and I actually felt that I could be myself and dress up,” said Brooks.

Brooks got her start in the horror convention circuit, trekking across the country and dressing up as her favorite scary icons.

“I decided after doing that for so many years, it gets really exhausting traveling with these conventions, that I wanted to bring it back home,” she explained. “So I brought it here to Fairborn.”

Brooks also wanted the store to express her appreciation for items others overlooked.

“I was always that person that found something and saw new life in it.”

The Secret Chamber was designed to be more colorful and playful compared to other oddities shops.

“There’s a lot of color and there’s a lot of life here because, you know, death doesn’t have to be grim,” Brooks described.

There is also an attempt to make the store more appropriate for all-ages. However, there are some violent or sexually suggestive items for sale.

The Secret Chamber offers a special area only for those age 18 and older. Behind a door disguised a mirror, the steps take you down to “The Haunted Oddities Dungeon.”

The $5 experience doesn’t allow photos, and guests must sign a special form before entering.

I was given the chance to explore this area, and while I will not disclose what’s down there, it is not for the faint of heart.

The Secret Chamber also teams up with Foy’s and other local businesses to celebrate the Halloween season with the Fairborn Halloween Festival, which is coming up Oct. 11-13.

Brooks also expressed interest in hosting a potential alien festival in Fairborn. This would celebrate the nearby Wright Patterson Air Force Base’s connection to alien conspiracy theories.

After talking with Brooks for some time, she ended our interview by telling our readers to stay weird. “Seriously, like be little weirdos because your people are out there, you just might not have found them yet.” She added.

Brooks’ passion for for the horror genre bleeds into the Secret Chamber, and for that I can’t recommend it enough for horror fans.

This column is by Lifestyles Reporter Alex Cutler. Email him at alex.cutler@coxinc.com.

How to go

What: The Secret Chamber House of Oddities and Artwork

Hours: Noon-6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, closed Sunday and Monday

Location: 17 W. Main St., Fairborn

More info: .facebook.com/TheSecretChamberfairborn