Self-guided coffee tour features 8 shops in Dayton region

Grounds For Hounds, presented by Planned2Give, is a self-guided coffee tour highlighting shops throughout the Dayton region with proceeds benefitting a local pet organization.
Those interested in participating can buy a booklet for $25. Each booklet includes coupons to eight coffee shops in the area valid through Jan. 31. The coupons are for one free coffee drink up to $5 in value, said Jeff Jackson, co-founder of Planned2Give.
Coffee shops participating include:
- B-Side Coffee Bar (6178 Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights)
- Central Perc European Cafe (2315 Far Hills Ave. in Oakwood)
- ContempoRoast (967 S. Main St. in Centerville)
- Curious Styles and Coffee Shop (16 S. Main St. in Miamisburg)
- Gather By Ghostlight (37 W. Fourth St. in Dayton)
- Ghostlight Coffee (1201 Wayne Ave. or 800 S. Patterson Blvd. in Dayton)
- Tastefully Roasted Coffee (6 Oakwood Ave. in Dayton)
- Wholly Grounds (825 Wayne Ave. in Dayton)
Planned2Give is a nonprofit organization that helps and supports other nonprofits with fundraising events and awareness. Proceeds from Grounds For Hounds will benefit Paw Patrol, a foster based, all-volunteer group working to better the lives of dogs and cats through rescuing and rehoming.
Planned2Give presented a similar self-guided tour in February 2023 featuring donut shops in the Dayton region. That event raised over $2,500 for Hannah’s Treasure Chest, Jackson said.
This is the first time Planned2Give has featured a self-guided coffee shop tour. This event was made possible with the support of Pet Butler of SW Ohio, Jackson said.
Booklets will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 at the Kettering Noon Optimist Winter Market at Town & Country Shopping Center in Kettering. For more information about Grounds For Hounds, visit the event’s Facebook page at facebook.com/events/188570387612162.
