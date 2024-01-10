Self-guided coffee tour features 8 shops in Dayton region

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

What to Know
By
17 minutes ago
X

Grounds For Hounds, presented by Planned2Give, is a self-guided coffee tour highlighting shops throughout the Dayton region with proceeds benefitting a local pet organization.

Those interested in participating can buy a booklet for $25. Each booklet includes coupons to eight coffee shops in the area valid through Jan. 31. The coupons are for one free coffee drink up to $5 in value, said Jeff Jackson, co-founder of Planned2Give.

ExploreAnime-themed restaurant and bar in Beavercreek will give free pizza to first customers

Coffee shops participating include:

  • B-Side Coffee Bar (6178 Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights)
  • Central Perc European Cafe (2315 Far Hills Ave. in Oakwood)
  • ContempoRoast (967 S. Main St. in Centerville)
  • Curious Styles and Coffee Shop (16 S. Main St. in Miamisburg)
  • Gather By Ghostlight (37 W. Fourth St. in Dayton)
  • Ghostlight Coffee (1201 Wayne Ave. or 800 S. Patterson Blvd. in Dayton)
  • Tastefully Roasted Coffee (6 Oakwood Ave. in Dayton)
  • Wholly Grounds (825 Wayne Ave. in Dayton)

Planned2Give is a nonprofit organization that helps and supports other nonprofits with fundraising events and awareness. Proceeds from Grounds For Hounds will benefit Paw Patrol, a foster based, all-volunteer group working to better the lives of dogs and cats through rescuing and rehoming.

Explore‘Plants and Beer’ event series returns to Centerville brewery

Planned2Give presented a similar self-guided tour in February 2023 featuring donut shops in the Dayton region. That event raised over $2,500 for Hannah’s Treasure Chest, Jackson said.

This is the first time Planned2Give has featured a self-guided coffee shop tour. This event was made possible with the support of Pet Butler of SW Ohio, Jackson said.

Booklets will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 at the Kettering Noon Optimist Winter Market at Town & Country Shopping Center in Kettering. For more information about Grounds For Hounds, visit the event’s Facebook page at facebook.com/events/188570387612162.

In Other News
1
Young’s Jersey Dairy celebrates 155th birthday with special deals this...
2
Anime-themed restaurant and bar in Beavercreek will give free pizza to...
3
Old Scratch Pizza in Troy pays homage to fire department that formerly...
4
Here is when the Reds Caravan will be in this area
5
‘Plants and Beer’ event series returns to Centerville brewery

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top