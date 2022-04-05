Sinclair’s Writers’ Workshop thrives on larger mission

“We are trying to grow this event and get even more participation from the community,” Tyler said.

The diverse lineup of authors runs the gamut from an award-winning mystery writer to an author who had one of her children’s books read aloud by an astronaut on the International Space Station (https://storytimefromspace.com/next-time-you-see-a-sunset-2/).

The day begins with local author Emily Morgan – whose “Next Time You See a Sunset” was read during Story Time from Space – discussing Writing Nonfiction Picture Books. Martha Dunsky – a member of the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators – will then tackle Adapting an Historical Event for Children.

Carrie Bebris – a winner of the Daphne du Maurier Award for Excellence in Mystery/Suspense contest – will present The Hero’s Journey for Writers at 12:30 p.m. both in-person and on Zoom. Estella Gonzalez will wrap up the day with a Zoom presentation, Mapping Memory: Using the Five Senses to Create Character and Setting.

Participants can attend any or all the presentations.

48th Annual Writers’ Workshop

What: Free writers’ workshop for Sinclair students, faculty, staff and the general public

When: Thursday, April 14; 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Sinclair Community College Room 3-001 and via Zoom. Sinclair is located at 444 W. Third St., Dayton

Info: www.sinclair.edu/academics/divisions/lcs/eng/writers-workshop

Workshop Speakers

Emily Morgan (9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. in-person and Zoom) “Writing Nonfiction Picture Books”

Emily Morgan is the author of the “Next Time You See” nonfiction book series for children and co-author of the “Picture-Perfect Science Lessons” series for teachers. She is a former middle school and elementary science teacher. She has a bachelor’s degree in education from Wright State University and a master’s degree in science education from the University of Dayton.

Martha Dunsky (11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. via Zoom) “Adapting an Historical Event for Children”

Martha Dunsky grew up writing and drawing stories with her nine siblings. Her debut children’s book, “Fire and Forgiveness: A Nun’s Truce with General Sherman,” is illustrated by her sister Monica Wyrick and published by the University of South Carolina Press. Martha earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Dayton and is a member of the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators.

Carrie Bebris (12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. in-person and Zoom) “The Hero’s Journey for Writers”

Carrie Bebris, author of nine novels, is best known for her award-winning “Mr. & Mrs. Darcy Mysteries,” which embroil Jane Austen’s beloved characters in intrigue. The series includes “Pride and Prescience” – named one of the five best mysteries of the year by Library Journal – and “North by Northanger,” winner of the Daphne du Maurier Award.

Estella Gonzalez (2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. via Zoom) “Mapping Memory: Using the Five Senses to Create Character and Setting”

Estella Gonzalez was born and raised in east Los Angeles, the inspiration for her writing. Her short series and poetry have appeared in literary journals such as Kweli Journal, The Acentos Review, Asteri(ix), and Huizache. Her short story collection “Chola Salvation” was published in 2021.