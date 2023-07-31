Small Farm & Food Fest returns to Carriage Hill MetroPark Saturday

Five Rivers MetroParks’ Small Farm & Food Fest is returning to Carriage Hill MetroPark from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Festivalgoers can expect hands-on activities, demonstrations, local speakers and a pop-up farmers market with over 15 vendors focusing on healthy eating and sustainable living, according to a Five Rivers MetroParks press release.

“Many things we think of as fun hobbies can actually have a considerable impact on our personal health and reducing our carbon footprint,” said MetroParks Education Coordinator Rick Musselman. “So many historical — and some modern — farming, home, gardening and food preparation practices are sustainable and practical. We love sharing them with the public during this festival.”

Demonstrations, workshops and activities include:

Food & Gardening : Fall crops seed give away, container gardening, using gardening tools, canned goods, exotic fruit stand, healthy summer drinks, and floral and heirloom gardening display

: Fall crops seed give away, container gardening, using gardening tools, canned goods, exotic fruit stand, healthy summer drinks, and floral and heirloom gardening display Family Fun : Children’s games, steam engine with complimentary steamed corn and wagon rides

: Children’s games, steam engine with complimentary steamed corn and wagon rides Live animals : Draft horse demonstrations and historic breeds of livestock

: Draft horse demonstrations and historic breeds of livestock Textiles: Rope making and textile display

Speakers at the free festival will be in the Carriage Hill Visitor Center classroom covering topics such as small space gardening, home brewing, beekeeping basics, cooking with a cast iron and much more.

There will also be a variety of local food trucks on site participating in MetroParks’ waste-free initiative, the release said. Festivalgoers are encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle.

“As a conservation agency, Five Rivers MetroParks implements sustainable practices into every facet of its day-to-day operations in the parks, facilities and programs,” Musselman said. “We want to empower people to adopt healthier lifestyles and help make the connection that sustainable practices are accessible, fun and important to our local environment.”

Carriage Hill MetroPark is located at 7800 E. Shull Road in Dayton. For more information about Five Rivers MetroParks’ Small Farm & Food Fest, visit www.metroparks.org/small-farm-food-fest.