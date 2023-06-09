Soul Food Sunday returns to Gem City Market in Dayton

In addition to oxtail, customers can expect macaroni and cheese, candied yams, cornbread and much from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. (or until they sell out) on Sundays. Soul food can be purchased a la carte or through lunches/dinners. An oxtail meal is $17.99 with two sides and cornbread. Other options are $9.99 with two sides and cornbread.

Hood noted they have sold out most days and sales are typically doubled compared to an average day.

Dayton offers other soul food/comfort food options like 1Elven Flavor House, De’Lish, Taste of Jamaica and Agnes Eats, but there isn’t enough, Hood said.

“Not just with soul food, but with food that meets the needs of our multicultural city,” she said. “We’re just lacking in general.”

Gem City Market hopes to bring back more themed days in the future like Taco Tuesday.

“I think when we really meet the needs of the community it really creates the sense of community,” Hood said.

Gem City Market is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The deli is open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

For more information, visit www.gemcitymarket.com or the market’s Facebook page.