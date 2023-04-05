South Park Tavern closed for remodeling: ‘Progress is being made’

South Park Tavern on Wayne Avenue has been closed for at least the last two months but the beer pub and live music venue’s April 4 Facebook post stated “progress is being made.”
Towards the end of February, South Park Tavern told Dayton.com they had plans to reopen but were unsure of a timeline. The remodeling efforts included new flooring.
A Feb. 4 post revealed they would not open for another couple of weeks.
“We look forward to seeing all your beautiful faces back at The Tav, if we ever can open back up again,” the post stated. “We will keep ya in the loop of progress and an actual date of reopening once we know that is!! Thank you.”
South Park Tavern, located at 1301 Wayne Ave., about a mile southeast from downtown Dayton, was purchased by Ryan Carey in Feb. 2017.
At that time, he told this news outlet, “The plan is to nurture the South Park community and the pizza tavern’s loyal customer base with an embellished live music offering, rejuvenated exterior, and the same great pizza but with a few refreshed menu items.”
Carey purchased South Park Tavern from Bill Daniels, co-founder and president of Dayton’s Original Pizza Factory. Daniels had owned the Tavern since 2007.
For more information and updates about South Park Tavern, visit the Tavern’s Facebook page.
