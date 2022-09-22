dayton-daily-news logo
X

Square-cut pizza top choice for Dayton’s signature food

Marion’s Piazza is a Dayton favorite for square-cut pizza. FILE

Combined ShapeCaption
Marion’s Piazza is a Dayton favorite for square-cut pizza. FILE

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
58 minutes ago

This week we asked readers to share their choice for Dayton’s signature food. The verdict is in and thin crust, square-cut pizza came out on top.

Combined ShapeCaption
Marion's Piazza. FILE

Credit: Lisa Powell

Marion's Piazza. FILE

Credit: Lisa Powell

Combined ShapeCaption
Marion's Piazza. FILE

Credit: Lisa Powell

Credit: Lisa Powell

More than half of our readers said Marion’s Piazza was their top spot to take out-of-towners for square-cut pizza. Other favorites were Cassano’s Pizza King and Joe’s Pizzeria.

In the 1930s, Marion Glass, the founder of Marion’s Pizza, organized a group of boys to take to the streets on bicycles and sell ice cream bars. Later, he sold those treats in storefronts and then after owning three Cassano’s pizza franchises, he had the idea to open a unique dining room pizza spot in 1965 called Marion’s Piazza. Today the business has restaurants in north and south Dayton, the Dayton Mall area, Centerville, Beavercreek, Kettering, Englewood, Troy and Mason.

ExploreTELL US: What do you think is Dayton’s signature food?

Vic Cassano Sr., the son of Italian immigrants, and his mother-in-law, Caroline “Mom” Donisi, started Dayton’s first pizza shop in 1953. Cassano’s Pizza King opened in a 20-by-15-foot room at West Schantz Avenue and Patterson Boulevard. The pizza shop was known locally at the start as “Vic & Mom’s.” Now, with multiple locations in Dayton, there are over 30 Cassano’s Pizza King stores.

Combined ShapeCaption
Joe's Pizzeria in Dayton. (Source: Facebook)

Joe's Pizzeria in Dayton. (Source: Facebook)

Combined ShapeCaption
Joe's Pizzeria in Dayton. (Source: Facebook)

Joe’s Pizzeria, located at 4313 Airway Road, is a Dayton staple with over 60 years of experience in the area. The pizzeria took home second place in the 2021 Best of Dayton contest category of “Best Square-Cut Pizza.”

ExploreDayton food history: How 5 beloved businesses got their start

Marion’s Piazza took home first place and Cassano’s Pizza King placed third.

Other contenders for Dayton’s signature food included Bill’s Donuts, Esther Price, The Killer Brownie from Dorothy Lane Market, Mikesell’s, Stewed Tomatoes from The Pine Club and The Hamburger Wagon.

Some readers mentioned Dayton doesn’t necessarily need a signature food.

“Not every city has to be famous for a food,” Brad Carver said in the survey. “Isn’t it enough that we are famous for hundreds of patents that have collectively changed the world more than since the invention of fire? Creativity, art, and ‘flavor’ come from much more than a city’s culinary scene. Dayton had a flavor all its own that doesn’t require a single taste bud to recognize.”

In addition to those that filled out our survey, over 600 comments were made on Dayton.com’s Facebook post.

In Other News
1
Area resident to compete on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’: ‘I came home a different...
2
Dorothy Lane Market designers win Pillsbury’s cake decorating...
3
New pizza shop to open near UD
4
Taco Street founder to open upscale barbershop with son in...
5
10-year-old Dayton dancer appeared on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top