Square-cut pizza top choice for Dayton’s signature food

Joe’s Pizzeria, located at 4313 Airway Road, is a Dayton staple with over 60 years of experience in the area. The pizzeria took home second place in the 2021 Best of Dayton contest category of “Best Square-Cut Pizza.”

Marion’s Piazza took home first place and Cassano’s Pizza King placed third.

Other contenders for Dayton’s signature food included Bill’s Donuts, Esther Price, The Killer Brownie from Dorothy Lane Market, Mikesell’s, Stewed Tomatoes from The Pine Club and The Hamburger Wagon.

Some readers mentioned Dayton doesn’t necessarily need a signature food.

“Not every city has to be famous for a food,” Brad Carver said in the survey. “Isn’t it enough that we are famous for hundreds of patents that have collectively changed the world more than since the invention of fire? Creativity, art, and ‘flavor’ come from much more than a city’s culinary scene. Dayton had a flavor all its own that doesn’t require a single taste bud to recognize.”

