STAGE NOTES: Sinclair presents ‘Journey Through Parkinson’s’, Nicole Scherzinger in London ‘Sunset Boulevard’, ‘Indigo’ actress to make Broadway debut

Actor/playwright Matthew Moore’s “What I Didn’t Say: A Journey Through Parkinson’s” returns to Sinclair Community College at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 in Smith Auditorium of the Sinclair Conference Center.

Originally presented in April and based on actual interviews, the play focuses on Paul and Marty, a couple going through the highs and lows related to Parkinson’s Disease.

“Patients, caregivers, medical professionals and everyone in between will relate to this profoundly honest story about the staying power of true love,” according to press materials.

Moore, portraying Paul, has over 20 years of experience in acting, directing, writing and teaching. Krista Stauffer will portray Marty among other roles. She is an award-winning actress and head of Boxland Academy in Columbus, Ohio.

“What I hear after each performance is this: I feel less alone. And that’s fulfilling stuff,” Moore said. “Don’t miss this insider’s view of Parkinson’s filled with good humor, emotional honesty, and hope for PD patients, care partners and medical professionals.”

The play is directed by Matt Hermiz, who has provided multimedia video direction for many plays. He is also an award-winning industrial, documentary and narrative filmmaker.

The play is free and open to the public. After the 45-minute performance, the public is invited to join in a conversation about how to strengthen all the relationships involved in a Parkinson’s Disease journey.

To register, visit www.sinclair.edu/diversity. Sinclair Community College is located at 444 W. Third St., Dayton.

Nicole Scherzinger to star in London ‘Sunset Boulevard’

Grammy and Olivier Award nominee Nicole Scherzinger will return to the London stage this fall to star as ill-fated silent screen actress Norma Desmond in a revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical “Sunset Boulevard.”

Scherzinger, who received her Olivier nomination for portraying Grizabella in “Cats,” attended Wright State University from 1996 to 1999, and is the recipient of WSU’s 2017 Alumna of the Year Award. Her WSU credits include “Chicago” and “Show Boat.”

She has also sold 37 million singles worldwide, including 16 million records as a solo artist and 54 million albums as the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls. She most recently portrayed Grace in “Annie Live!,” performed at the Coronation Concert for King Charles III, and will return as a panelist on Fox’s celebrity singing show “The Masked Singer,” scheduled to premiere Season 10 on Sept. 10.

Star of Human Race’s ‘Indigo’ to make Broadway debut

If you saw the Human Race Theatre Company’s world premiere musical “Indigo” last season, odds are you walked away impressed with its young star Madison Kopec, who portrayed non-speaking autistic teenager Emma.

This fall the Indiana-based actress will make her Broadway debut as Marideth in the ensemble of the new musical “How to Dance in Ohio.” Based on Alexandra Shiva’s Peabody Award-winning HBO documentary of the same name, the musical concerns seven autistic young adults preparing for their spring formal dance. Kopec also appeared in the musical’s 2022 world premiere at Syracuse Stage.

Featuring music by Jacob Yandura and book and lyrics by Rebekah Greer Melocik, “How to Dance in Ohio” will begin previews Nov. 15 at New York’s Belasco Theatre in advance of an opening night scheduled for Dec. 10.

African-American Community Fund Grant applications now available

The African-American Community Fund (AACF) of The Dayton Foundation is accepting grant requests for its 2023 grant application cycle. All potential applicants must submit a grant application. The application deadline for this grant cycle is Sept. 30 at 5 p.m. Applications are available at http://aacfdayton.org/apply-for-grants/.

A few examples of funded grants include diversity projects, youth initiatives, homeless outreach, cultural events and marketing. A historical listing of past grant recipients can be found at http://aacfdayton.org/historical-grants/.

Organizations planning to apply for funding must be tax-exempt under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Applications will be accepted from organizations that benefit communities in the Dayton/Greater Miami Valley region.

Additional information is available on the African-American Community Fund’s website at www.aacfdayton.org, by e-mail at aacf@daytonfoundation.org or by calling The Dayton Foundation at (937) 222-0410.