Start this weekend with a scenic, illuminated walk through Dayton nature

Attendees will get to enjoy a one-mile candlelit stroll on Friday, Dec. 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Centerville-Washington Park District’s Luminary Walk. The free event takes place at Bill Yeck Park, a 194-acre nature park located on E. Centerville Station Road.

The event is completely free to attend, however, the park district has requested guests to preregister for planning purposes. Registration is available online at cwpd.recdesk.com or by calling 937-433-5155.