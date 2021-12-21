Step inside Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel right here in the Miami Valley

Once open, time slots are available every half hour on the following days:

-Wednesdays – Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

- Sundays: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Explore Second Wingstop location now open in Dayton

Duration of the visit will take between 60 and 90 minutes.

Before making its way to Dayton, the experience has been on display in cities around the world including Shanghai, Chicago, Phoenix, Berlin and Vienna.

“The Exhibition showcases the awe and wonder of arguably one of mankind’s greatest artistic achievements while allowing its visitors to experience this art from an up-close, life-size and never-before-seen perspective,” according to the exhibit website.

Exhibit organizers emphasized that the event is “COVID-safe.” The exhibit is hands-free and is in a space where it’s easy to social distance from other guests.

“With special expertise and care, the ceiling paintings from the Sistine Chapel have been reproduced in a truly unique way using licensed high-definition photos. Brought to life using a special printing technique that emulates the look and feel of the original paintings, visitors are given a chance to engage with the artwork in ways that were never before possible: seeing every detail, every brushstroke, and every color of the artist’s 34 frescoes,” according to the exhibit website.

For more information, visit sistinechapelexhibit.com.