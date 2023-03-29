Summer in the City signature events in downtown Dayton begin in May

The Downtown Dayton Partnership’s AES Ohio Summer in the City is ready to celebrate downtown and the warmer months ahead with its calendar of events beginning in May.
“Downtown really shines during the summer. There’s something here for everyone,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, in a release. “Summer in the City is our chance to showcase the best of what our community has to offer and welcome guests of downtown to become regular visitors or even future residents.”
The Square is Where event will run throughout the summer from May to September. From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays the Courthouse Square will be open for downtown residents, employees and visitors to bring their lunch and enjoy daily free programming including games and live entertainment.
The Downtown Housing Tour on Saturday, May 13 will show off Dayton’s housing options for those interested in moving to the Gem City. The tour will feature new and popular housing and allow people to meet with current residents in those communities.
The seventh annual Art in the City will return to downtown Dayton Saturday, Aug. 5 for a celebration of the arts. The event will feature over 300 Dayton artists and arts organizations performing and creating throughout downtown. Art in the City gives visitors the opportunity to support and collaborate with artists as they sing, paint, dance, play instruments, make pottery and more.
For more information on Summer in the City’s calendar of events, visit https://www.downtowndayton.org/things-to-do/summer-in-the-city/.
