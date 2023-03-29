Summer in the City signature events in downtown Dayton begin in May

“Downtown really shines during the summer. There’s something here for everyone,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, in a release. “Summer in the City is our chance to showcase the best of what our community has to offer and welcome guests of downtown to become regular visitors or even future residents.”

The Square is Where event will run throughout the summer from May to September. From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays the Courthouse Square will be open for downtown residents, employees and visitors to bring their lunch and enjoy daily free programming including games and live entertainment.