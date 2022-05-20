Super Subby’s opens drive-thru food truck in Troy

Explore Dayton food truck takes funnel cakes to the next level

Barhorst said the menu is “slightly paired down,” but still has customer favorite subs, salads and sides.

The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday for the food truck.

Caption Super Subby's, a Dayton-based restaurant since 1978, has opened a drive-thru food truck in Troy. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Caption Super Subby's, a Dayton-based restaurant since 1978, has opened a drive-thru food truck in Troy. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Barhorst said he does not have plans at this time to open a second food truck as he continues to grapple with industry-wide worker and product shortages.

“We’ve been around Dayton for 44 years. We love the community. We live in the community,” Barhorst said “We have great staff, food and amazing customers.”

Explore Dayton mobile dessert lab blends culinary and educational interests

Barhorst and his sister manage four of the eight Super Subby’s locations in the area including Beavercreek, Moraine, Huber Heights and Springboro.

For more information about Super Subby’s drive-thru food truck, click here.