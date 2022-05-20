BreakingNews
Skeletal remains found in Trotwood identified as 61-year-old man
Super Subby’s opens drive-thru food truck in Troy

Super Subby's, a Dayton-based restaurant since 1978, has opened a drive-thru food truck in Troy.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Super Subby's, a Dayton-based restaurant since 1978, has opened a drive-thru food truck in Troy.

Credit: Submitted Photo

By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

A Dayton-based restaurant since 1978 has opened a drive-thru food truck in Troy.

Todd Barhorst, the owner of Super Subby’s said he was looking into remodeling his stores, but decided to offer something new to customers as 75 percent of his business is carryout.

Super Subby's, a Dayton-based restaurant since 1978, has opened a drive-thru food truck in Troy.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Super Subby's, a Dayton-based restaurant since 1978, has opened a drive-thru food truck in Troy.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Super Subby's, a Dayton-based restaurant since 1978, has opened a drive-thru food truck in Troy.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

Super Subby’s drive-thru food truck is just like a tradition drive-thru. Customers do not have to get out of their car. All they have to do is drive up to the food truck and order through a speaker system.

The food truck is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1347 S. Market Street.

ExploreDayton food truck takes funnel cakes to the next level

Barhorst said the menu is “slightly paired down,” but still has customer favorite subs, salads and sides.

The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday for the food truck.

Super Subby's, a Dayton-based restaurant since 1978, has opened a drive-thru food truck in Troy.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Super Subby's, a Dayton-based restaurant since 1978, has opened a drive-thru food truck in Troy.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Super Subby's, a Dayton-based restaurant since 1978, has opened a drive-thru food truck in Troy.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

Barhorst said he does not have plans at this time to open a second food truck as he continues to grapple with industry-wide worker and product shortages.

“We’ve been around Dayton for 44 years. We love the community. We live in the community,” Barhorst said “We have great staff, food and amazing customers.”

ExploreDayton mobile dessert lab blends culinary and educational interests

Barhorst and his sister manage four of the eight Super Subby’s locations in the area including Beavercreek, Moraine, Huber Heights and Springboro.

For more information about Super Subby’s drive-thru food truck, click here.

Super Subby's, a Dayton-based restaurant since 1978, has opened a drive-thru food truck in Troy.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Super Subby's, a Dayton-based restaurant since 1978, has opened a drive-thru food truck in Troy.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Super Subby's, a Dayton-based restaurant since 1978, has opened a drive-thru food truck in Troy.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

