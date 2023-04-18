Tapas, wine bar to open officially Wednesday in downtown Urbana

Pequeños Tapas and Wine Bar will be open 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The bar will be closed on Tuesday and Sunday.

According to the post, the bar will be offering a Happy Hour every day from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Happy Hour on Saturday will include a discount on drinks only.

The bar will also feature a tasting room and retail wine area downstairs, where customers can buy wine by the bottle, Kouse said.

He described the atmosphere of a tapas bar found in Spain or Portugal as a crowded area where every inch is being utilized. He explained they hope to bring that same feeling to Urbana. The bar will seat 25 people inside and 25 people outside.

“It’s an experience,” Kouse said. “We hope people come here and share the experience of it.”

For more information about Pequeños Tapas and Wine Bar, visit the bar’s Facebook page.