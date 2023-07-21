Taste of Belgium holds ribbon cutting: ‘We would like to do more locations in the Dayton market’

Taste of Belgium held a ribbon cutting on Friday, July 21, which is Belgian National Day, for its newest location at The Greene in Beavercreek.

“We are beyond excited to celebrate National Belgian Day with our esteemed patrons and the community at large,” said founder and CEO Jean-François Flechet. “Our restaurant has always been a labor of love, dedicated to honoring the Belgian culinary heritage.”

The Cincinnati-based restaurant moved into the 3,871-square-foot space near the shopping center’s main entrance in early June after Fuzzy’s Taco Shop closed in January 2021.

Taste of Belgium is best known for its waffles and brunch, but they also have a dinner menu, specialty cocktails and an extensive beer list with some beers you can only find in the U.S.

Taste of Belgium started as one man and a waffle iron. This is the first Dayton-area location for the restaurant. Other Ohio locations are near Cincinnati including Liberty Township, Rookwood, The Banks, Over-The-Rhine, Kenwood and Mason.

“I think a lot of times Dayton is skipped over. People go directly from Cincinnati to Columbus,” said Flechet. “Many years ago, I had a little cart during the holiday season at The Mall at Fairfield Commons in the main area and I remember there were so many people familiar with the product.”

At the moment, the Beavercreek location is one of their best performing locations, Flechet said. Several customers are becoming regulars.

“We would like to do more locations in the Dayton market,” Flechet said.

Taste of Belgium at The Greene is located at 10 Greene Blvd. For more information, visit www.authenticwaffle.com.