Taste of Belgium opens first Dayton-area location at The Greene

What to Know
By
25 minutes ago

Taste of Belgium at The Greene in Beavercreek is now open and serving up its signature waffles.

The Cincinnati-based restaurant moved into the 3,871-square-foot space near the shopping center’s main entrance after Fuzzy’s Taco Shop closed in January 2021.

Taste of Belgium serves Belgian-inspired dishes including waffles, crepes, sandwiches, salads and sharables.

This is the first Dayton-area location for the restaurant. Other Ohio locations are centered toward Cincinnati including Liberty Township, Rookwood, The Banks, Over-The-Rhine, Kenwood and Mason.

Taste of Belgium at The Greene is located at 10 Greene Blvd.

For more information about Taste of Belgium, visit https://authenticwaffle.com/.

