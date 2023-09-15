Taste of the Oregon District returns Saturday in Dayton

Snack and sip your way through the Oregon District in downtown Dayton on Saturday, Sept. 16 from noon to 6 p.m. with the return of its signature tasting event.

Taste of the Oregon District, organized by the Oregon District Business Association (ODBA), showcases the eclectic kitchens of the independent restaurants on Fifth Street.

The restaurants will offer snack-size portions of some of their signature dishes in exchange for tickets. Corner Kitchen will feature Mojo Pork Sliders, Street Corn Mac and Cheese and Sugar Cookies. Lily’s Dayton will have Bao Bun Sliders, Gouda Mac N’ Cheese and a specialty nonalcoholic beverage.

Tickets cost $1 and tastings are between three and four tickets, said Emily Mendenhall, a member of the ODBA and owner of Lily’s Dayton.

The event will also feature pop-up vendors, live music, sidewalk sales from local shops and a new kids zone.

Guests 21 and older can purchase alcoholic beverages in a designated cup from permitted establishments and carry the beverages within the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA). New Riff Distilling will be on-site with two specialty cocktails raising funds for Purrfect Additions, an animal welfare focusing on cats.

“I really feel The Taste embodies the district as a whole,” Mendenhall said. “I think it’s exciting for people to see that the district has really grown to more than just a nighttime definition.”

The Oregon District is also celebrating the 40-year anniversary for The Oregon Express and the opening of CULTURE By Chef Dane.

“It’s pretty cool to see a business celebrating their opening and a business celebrating 40 years,” Mendenhall said.

Taste of the Oregon District is a fundraiser for the ODBA. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.