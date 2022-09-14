Taste of the Oregon returns Saturday featuring signature dishes

She added the Troll Pub is expected to feature shrimp and grits, Lily’s Dayton will have watermelon gazpacho and bao buns, and Blind Bob’s will bring pickle soup and chili.

Tickets for food and beverages will be sold for $1 per ticket. The taste-size portions will cost between four and eight tickets each, Mendenhall explained. Guests will also be able to buy beer from a beer truck in the Oregon District with the tickets, which is a fundraiser for the Oregon District Business Association.

Mendenhall said this will be the first Taste event in which guests 21 and older are able to purchase alcoholic beverages in a designated cup from permitted establishments and carry the beverages within the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA).

“This (event) spotlights our food options, but all of our retailers will be open too,” Mendenhall said. “Some of them will be having sidewalk sales and we will have some vendors popping up as well.”

Mendenhall also noted the best place to park is in the parking garage near The Neon, located on Fifth Street.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.