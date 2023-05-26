BreakingNews
Beavercreek, Bellbrook schools review books after gender, sex content complaints
X

Tender Mercy wine tasting to benefit Dayton YWCA summer camp

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
32 minutes ago

A wine tasting featuring a flight of woman-produced wines at Tender Mercy in downtown Dayton will support scholarships for YWCA Dayton’s Girls LEAD! summer camp.

The second annual Corks for Camp fundraiser will be held Wednesday, May 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online ahead of the event.

The Girls LEAD! summer camp helps girls ages 10 to 14 grow in strength, compassion and courage, according to a YWCA press release.

ExploreLocal winery to host music series benefiting Miami County Local Food Council

“At camp, we provide an opportunity for girls to submerge themselves in learning opportunities,” said Taylor Green, YWCA Dayton manager of youth and teen programming. “When you support camp, you are helping provide an opportunity for learning and community for girls, regardless of their background.”

The summer camp will feature hands-on, challenging and fun activities encouraging girls to embrace learning. It’s a space where girls’ interests, opinions and concerns are valued, the release stated.

In addition to the aforementioned flight of wines, which will be hand selected by Tender Mercy’s sommelier Lauren Gay, the evening will include light refreshments, merchandise sales, a 50/50 raffle and retail wine sales.

For more information or to purchase a ticket, click here. Tender Mercy is located at 607 E. Third St., Dayton.

ExploreNew outdoor vendor specializing in pastries: ‘2nd Street Market made my dream come to life’

In Other News
1
ICE CREAM GUIDE: Where to cool off with a cold treat in the Dayton area
2
Local winery to host music series benefiting Miami County Local Food...
3
New outdoor vendor specializing in pastries: ‘2nd Street Market made my...
4
Dayton arts groups receive grants from National Endowment for the Arts
5
History-centric exhibit promises ‘rich visual experience’ at Edward A...

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top