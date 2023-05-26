Tender Mercy wine tasting to benefit Dayton YWCA summer camp

A wine tasting featuring a flight of woman-produced wines at Tender Mercy in downtown Dayton will support scholarships for YWCA Dayton’s Girls LEAD! summer camp.
The second annual Corks for Camp fundraiser will be held Wednesday, May 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online ahead of the event.
The Girls LEAD! summer camp helps girls ages 10 to 14 grow in strength, compassion and courage, according to a YWCA press release.
“At camp, we provide an opportunity for girls to submerge themselves in learning opportunities,” said Taylor Green, YWCA Dayton manager of youth and teen programming. “When you support camp, you are helping provide an opportunity for learning and community for girls, regardless of their background.”
The summer camp will feature hands-on, challenging and fun activities encouraging girls to embrace learning. It’s a space where girls’ interests, opinions and concerns are valued, the release stated.
In addition to the aforementioned flight of wines, which will be hand selected by Tender Mercy’s sommelier Lauren Gay, the evening will include light refreshments, merchandise sales, a 50/50 raffle and retail wine sales.
For more information or to purchase a ticket, click here. Tender Mercy is located at 607 E. Third St., Dayton.
