Dayton-born pizza chef to compete on 'Chopped' Tuesday
'The Bachelorette' sets premiere date for upcoming season potentially featuring Beavercreek man

Hunk alert! Season 20 of ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” expected to feature Taylor Pegg of Beavercreek, will premiere Monday, June 26 at 8 p.m.

The highly anticipated premiere date was revealed March 27 on the season finale of “The Bachelor.” The episode ended with a “Bachelorette” sneak peek spotlighting star Charity Lawson nervously awaiting the contestants opposite host Jesse Palmer. Surprisingly, the first man to exit the limo was Lawson’s brother, Nehemiah, who plans to infiltrate the men in disguise and gather intel throughout the opening cocktail party that could be very useful in helping her choose wisely.

Lawson, a 27-year-old therapist from Georgia, was announced as the Bachelorette during the March 14 “Women Tell All” episode of “The Bachelor” starring Zach Shallcross, who eliminated her from the competition after her hometown date.

ExploreBeavercreek man among potential contestants for 20th season of ‘The Bachelorette’

The 32-year-old Pegg was one of 29 men announced March 20 via “The Bachelorette” Facebook page to be potential contestants on Lawson’s season. He is a mortgage loan officer at PrimeLending in Beavercreek who received his degree in economics from Ohio State University.

