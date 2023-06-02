The Contemporary Dayton and Scripted in Black present free First Friday collaboration

The Contemporary Dayton and Scripted in Black have teamed up for First Friday offerings aimed at engaging the community, increasing access for individuals and building collaborations between artists. The partnership’s first scheduled event is Friday, June 2 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
For June’s First Friday showing, spoken word artist Leroy Bean and vocalist Amanda Mikkel will perform on The Co’s stage.
Through the collaboration, the two organizations desire to celebrate the city’s monthly First Fridays and bring more people into the realm of creative and performing arts. To make sure the community has the opportunity to engage with the arts, The Co’s First Friday events are free for everyone.
“We are thrilled to join forces with Scripted in Black for this special edition of First Fridays,” said Eva Buttacavolli, executive director of The Contemporary Dayton in a news release. “This partnership not only allows us to celebrate the incredible talents of Leroy Bean and Amanda Mikkel, but also deepens our commitment to fostering community engagement and increasing access to the arts for everyone.”
The partnership with the multi-disciplinary arts collective builds on Scripted in Black’s belief in transformative arts and the “power of collaboration,” according to founder and creative director Dana Graham.
The collaborative emphasis on First Fridays this summer also engages visitors at The Co with the artistry from Dayton’s diverse community.
“Teaming up with The Contemporary Dayton for First Fridays provides us with an incredible platform to showcase the immense creativity that exists within Dayton’s Black and Brown communities,” Graham said. “We are excited to bring a taste of our vibrant artistic scene to a wider audience.”
The Co and Scripted in Black will also showcase First Friday performers July 7 and Aug. 4. Free beer, wine and snacks will be provided, and guests can go on spotlight tours of The Co’s ongoing exhibits during First Friday, administered by The Co’s curator, Michael Goodson, and curatorial assistant, Cydnie King.
On view at The Contemporary Dayton gallery until July 2: Venezuelan artist Arturo Herrera’s “Between,” a collection of the artist’s recent work and a mural; Dayton artist Tyler Macko’s “A Voice From I Don’t Know Where,” a collection of the artist’s paintings exploring the fall of Americana; and Mansfield artist Kevin Jerome Everson’s “Films,” a collection of the artist’s films on Black American’s lives.
HOW TO GO
What: The Co and Scripted in Black’s First Fridays
When: June 2, July 7 and Aug. 4
Where: The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St.
More information: For additional details, visit https://codayton.org/current-exhibitions/summerfirstfridays/.
