The Square is Where returns downtown with lunchtime entertainment

Lunchtime entertainment is returning to Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton as The Square is Where begins daily activities Tuesday, May 2 in advance of an official kickoff Wednesday, May 3.

Presented by the Downtown Dayton Partnership, The Square is Where encourages people working, living or visiting downtown to join together daily Tuesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“The start of The Square Is Where always signals a very exciting time of year when the weather starts warming up and people are out enjoying everything downtown has to offer,” said Sandra Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, in a news release. “We’re excited to welcome office workers, downtown residents or those working from home to enjoy entertainment and a fun lunch hour on the Square.”

Various food trucks will serve lunch, but visitors can bring their packed lunches or order carryout from nearby downtown restaurants. Through September, Trivia Tuesday will be held in the Square and a variety of bands, dancers, art groups and more will entertain.

A kickoff party in Courthouse Square will ring in the 2023 season Wednesday, May 3. The first 50 people to stop by the Downtown Dayton Partnership table in the Square will get $10 worth of Downtown Dollars to be spent around downtown Dayton and a Square is Where lunch bag. There will also be a raffle for tickets to the national tour of Disney’s “Frozen” at the Schuster Center. Guests can enjoy food from mobile food vendor Cupzilla while listening to a live performance from Flashback Band.

No programming will be held Thursday, May 4 in observance of the National Day of Prayer. Entertainment will return Friday, May 5 with a DJ from Liftoff Entertainment.

HOW TO GO

What: The Square is Where kickoff party

When: Wednesday, May 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Courthouse Square, 23 N Main St., Dayton

More info: Visit https://www.downtowndayton.org/things-to-do/the-square-is-where.

