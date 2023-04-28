The Square is Where returns downtown with lunchtime entertainment

A kickoff party in Courthouse Square will ring in the 2023 season Wednesday, May 3. The first 50 people to stop by the Downtown Dayton Partnership table in the Square will get $10 worth of Downtown Dollars to be spent around downtown Dayton and a Square is Where lunch bag. There will also be a raffle for tickets to the national tour of Disney’s “Frozen” at the Schuster Center. Guests can enjoy food from mobile food vendor Cupzilla while listening to a live performance from Flashback Band.

No programming will be held Thursday, May 4 in observance of the National Day of Prayer. Entertainment will return Friday, May 5 with a DJ from Liftoff Entertainment.

HOW TO GO

What: The Square is Where kickoff party

When: Wednesday, May 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Courthouse Square, 23 N Main St., Dayton

More info: Visit https://www.downtowndayton.org/things-to-do/the-square-is-where.