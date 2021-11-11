There’s more time to shop at downtown market this holiday season

Ahead of the holiday season, 2nd Street is a one-stop market to grab lunch while shopping for groceries and gifts.

“With the potential challenges many stores face this holiday season in terms of supply chain issues and longer shipping times, we’re lucky to offer many items that are locally grown, sourced and crafted,” said Lynda Suda, 2nd Street Market manager. “You’ll find one-of-a-kind gift items and fresh, locally grown food. Additionally, when you shop at the Market, you’re supporting small business owners, which keeps your dollars in our local economy.”