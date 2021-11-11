There’s more time to shop at downtown market this holiday season

Starting later this month, Daytonians will be able to stock-up on fresh, local groceries ahead of the weekend at 2nd Street Market.
The market located at 600 E. Second St. in downtown Dayton is extending its hours to include Fridays starting Nov. 26. The 2nd Street Market will be open Fridays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Credit: Jessica Hansbauer
Ahead of the holiday season, 2nd Street is a one-stop market to grab lunch while shopping for groceries and gifts.
“With the potential challenges many stores face this holiday season in terms of supply chain issues and longer shipping times, we’re lucky to offer many items that are locally grown, sourced and crafted,” said Lynda Suda, 2nd Street Market manager. “You’ll find one-of-a-kind gift items and fresh, locally grown food. Additionally, when you shop at the Market, you’re supporting small business owners, which keeps your dollars in our local economy.”
In addition to adding Friday hours, 2nd Street Market will offer special shopping days, workshops and events throughout the holiday season.
The Market will be open the day before Thanksgiving, Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for its annual Stock Up Wednesday event. During Stock Up Wednesday, visitors can grab recipe essentials, prepared foods and more before the holiday. Additionally, the Market will be open on New Year’s Day, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a release from 2nd Street Market.
Special holiday workshops to look forward to:
- Artisan Night: Visit the Market on Thursday, Dec. 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for an evening of live music and holiday shopping.
- Vendor Workshops: From creating glass ornaments to perfecting cookie decorations, the Market’s vendors will offer workshops during which participants get hands-on and take away DYI creations. Learn more.
- Holiday Mini Market at RiverScape MetroPark: Start your day at the MetroPark Ice Rink then shop from some of the Market’s vendors in the Kettering Health warming tent. The rink also will offer concessions from the Market’s vendors at the RiverScape Café. Treats will be available on select Saturdays and Sundays while supplies last. Learn more.
