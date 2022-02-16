THEY’RE BACK: Yellow Cab Food Truck rallies announce return

Yellow Cab Food Truck Rallies, hosted at Yellow Cab Tavern at 700 E. Fourth St. in Dayton, will make their monthly return on Friday, March 11 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

After the first date, the rally will be held every second Friday of the month from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and each fourth Sunday of the month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through October.