THEY’RE BACK: Yellow Cab Food Truck rallies announce return

A sign that spring is on its way is getting ready to roll back onto the downtown food scene for its ninth season.
Yellow Cab Food Truck Rallies, hosted at Yellow Cab Tavern at 700 E. Fourth St. in Dayton, will make their monthly return on Friday, March 11 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
After the first date, the rally will be held every second Friday of the month from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and each fourth Sunday of the month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through October.
“We’re so excited about the 2022 season of Yellow Cab Food Truck Rallies,” said event organizer Brian Johnson. “These events are always a great opportunity for the community to come together over great food! This year will introduce a greater variety of trucks so that food-lovers can try something new and also enjoy their longtime favorites.”
The lineup for the March 11 rally includes De’Lish Cafe, Thai1on, Aloha Tacos, Buckeye Burger, The Pizza Bandit, Pitabilities, 1776 Grill, Macarons Galore and The Cheesecakery. You can keep up with the latest food truck rally news and truck lineups at facebook.com/yellowcabfoodtrucks.
“Whether you join us for dinner, brunch, or both, there’s a lot to love at Yellow Cab Food Truck Rallies,” Johnson said. “The Downtown Dayton community has supported these small businesses so much that many of the long-standing food truck favorites are now opening brick and mortar storefronts!”
