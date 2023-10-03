Tickets on sale for Oregon District’s Hauntfest

The Oregon District’s 37th annual Hauntfest returns from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 on East Fifth Street in Dayton.

The region’s largest, outdoor Halloween party will feature DJ’s, food trucks, beer trucks, street performers and a costume contest. This year’s theme is Sci-Fi. Anyone wearing sci-fi themed costumes will have a chance to win cash prizes and Oregon District swag.

Organizers remind attendees Hauntfest has a strict weapons-free policy. No weapons real or fake will be permitted.

“(It’s) more than just a party, it’s an opportunity to come together as a community and support the positive and cohesive spirit of our entertainment and entrepreneurial neighborhood,” the Oregon District website stated.

Hauntfest serves as a fundraiser for the Oregon District Business Association, which provides improvements to the district all year long.

Pre-sale tickets are available online for $10 until Friday, Oct. 27. Tickets will be $15 at the gate. Gates open at 6 p.m.

For more information about Hauntfest, visit www.theoregondistrict.org/hauntfest or the Oregon District’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

