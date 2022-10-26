Tickets on sale next week for St. Anne’s Holiday Home Tour

“With fewer spots, we may sell out earlier this year,” Gray said. “I definitely recommend making your plans in advance.”

Another new aspect this year is having tours end at the WinterGarden. Organizers described the space as “a Bavarian chalet-themed outdoor wonderland with a fire pit and heaters, sweet and savory treats, and conversation with neighbors.”

“With the Bossler Mansion under construction we knew we had to still create that amazing feeling of the holidays to send our guests home with,” Gray said. “Our neighbors really came together and I’m so excited for people to experience the WinterGarden.”

Tickets for the tour are $25 in advance starting Nov. 1 or $30 at the event, if available.

For more information about “A Dickens of a Christmas: Holiday Home Tour,” visit the event’s Facebook page. Tickets will be available on EventBrite.

In addition to the tour, there will be a Holiday Gift Shoppe at 1500 E. Fifth Street featuring gift items handmade by residents and friends of the neighborhood. Tickets are not required to visit the shoppe.