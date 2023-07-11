TODAY: The Root Beer Stande owner celebrates 15-year anniversary with discounts, raffles

The Root Beer Stande in Dayton is celebrating its 15th year under new ownership Tuesday, July 11.

This car-hop style restaurant has been a Dayton staple along Woodman Avenue since it first opened in 1961. After almost five decades of serving the Dayton and Kettering communities, the original owners sold the drive-in to Emily Collins. Since 2008, Collins — a Dayton native who purchased the restaurant right after graduating from Ohio University — has been working to make the iconic Root Beer Stande better than ever.

“I took (the original) menu, and I have been slowly tweaking it and trying to make it higher quality and more of a restaurant instead of just a once-a-year nostalgic stop,” Collins said.

The Root Beer Stande has won several Best of Dayton awards across multiple categories in the last few years of the competition. In 2022, the Root Beer Stande was selected as the area’s Best Hot Dog Stand, in 2021 it was award Best Cheap Eats and in 2018 it was named Friendliest Restaurant Staff.

The restaurant, known for its American-style fare including hotdogs and hamburgers, will celebrate its birthday with food discounts for customers. Going along with the theme of 15, the Root Beer Stande’s foot-long hotdogs will be buy one, get one for $1.15. Hank’s specialty burgers and hotdogs will also be discounted and priced at $5.15 for the event.

During the anniversary celebration, the restaurant will be running a 50/50 raffle with proceeds being donated toward breast cancer research. Additional raffle prizes will be available as wel

The Root Beer Stande is located at 1727 Woodman Dive, Dayton.

For more information or to browse the menu, visit http://www.Root Beerstande.com/index.html.