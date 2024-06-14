BreakingNews
10 great things to do in the Dayton region this weekend

Credit: BRINKHOFF MOGENBURG

Lifestyles
By
31 minutes ago
X

Entertaining musical comedy, diverse concerts, stand-up comedy and plentiful poultry can be found across the Dayton region this weekend.

1. “Mamma Mia!”

When: Through June 16; Performances are 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St. Dayton

Details: This blockbuster musical set on a Greek island about a young woman inviting her three possible dads to her wedding features such classic ABBA tunes as “Money, Money, Money,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Dancing Queen” and “The Winner Takes It All.”

Cost: $29-$119

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

2. Juneteenth Concert: E.U. featuring Sugar Bear

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 15

Where: Levitt Pavilion Dayton, 134 S. Main St.

Details: Since their Grammy-nominated hit “Da Butt” in 1988, E.U. has been a force in the DC Go-Go scene. The group is led by Sugar Bear, who received the LEGEND award from The Chuck Brown Foundation in 2021.

Cost: Free

More info: LevittDayton.org

3. Kettering Pride

When: 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 14

Where: Delco Park, 1700 Delco Park, Kettering

Details: Enjoy entertainers, featuring local talents and special guest performers, as well as a diverse array of vendors offering unique goods and services. Also expect a variety of food trucks and connect with community organizations dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ rights and causes.

Cost: Free

More info: ketteringohiopridecoalition.org

Credit: David A. Moodie

4. Versailles Poultry Days

When: June 14-16; 9:30 a.m.-midnight Friday, 7 a.m.-midnight Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.

Where: 459 S. Center St., Versailles

Details: The 2024 festival theme is “Poultry of the Caribbean.” The festival is always packed with many activities for people of all ages to enjoy including a cruise-in, chicken dinners, ultimate frisbee tournament, vendors, contests, flower show, art and photo show, and chicken-eating contests.

Cost: Free

More info: versaillespoultrydays.com

5. Dayton Seafood Fest

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, June 15

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: Enjoy tons of crab, shrimp, lobster and more from some of your favorite food trucks.

Cost: Free entry

More info: yellowcabtavern.com

Credit: Richard Shotwell

6. Joey Fatone and AJ McLean

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 15

Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Details: Fatone of *NSYNC and McLean of the Backstreet Boys join forces to sing popular tunes from their respective boy bands.

Cost: $80 for orchestra seats. $55 for lawn and terrace seats.

More info: 937-296-3300 or fraze.com

7. Dayton Burger Week

When: Through June 15

Where: Various locations around Dayton region

Details: Dayton Burger Week wraps up as numerous Dayton-area restaurants and chefs offer craft burgers along with a selection of sides and specials.

Cost: Various

More info: dineoutdayton.com

8. Simply Queen

When: 7 p.m. Friday, June 14

Where: St. Leonard, 8100 Clyo Rd., Centerville

Details: Simply Queen returns to Centerville to sing the greatest hits from Queen as part of the 2024 Centerville Summer Concert Series.

Cost: Free

More info: centervilleohio.gov

Credit: Eric Jamison

9. Guy Torry

When: June 14-15; 7:30 p.m. Friday and 6:30 and 9 p.m. Saturday

Where: Dayton Funny Bone, 88 Plum St. Ste, 200, at The Greene, Beavercreek

Details: Comedian Guy Torry has been seen on BET’s “Comic View,” Comedy Central’s “Premium Blend,” “Showtime at the Apollo” and “Russell Simmons: Def Comedy Jam” where he made his stand-up debut to a national audience. He also hosted the enormously successful 52-city comedy tour The Kings of Comedy, which grossed over $37 million.

Cost: $24

More info: 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com

10. Warrant: Let the Good Times Rock Tour

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 14

Where: Rose Music Center at The Heights, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Details: American rock band Warrant will be joined by special guests FireHouse and BULLETBOYS. Warrant is best known for its debut album “Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich” featuring chart-toppers such as “Down Boys,” “Sometimes She Cries,” and the massive hit “Heaven.”

Cost: $37.50-$73.50

More info: 937-610-0288 or rosemusiccenter.com

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

