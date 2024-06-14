10 great things to do in the Dayton region this weekend

Entertaining musical comedy, diverse concerts, stand-up comedy and plentiful poultry can be found across the Dayton region this weekend.
1. “Mamma Mia!”
When: Through June 16; Performances are 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St. Dayton
Details: This blockbuster musical set on a Greek island about a young woman inviting her three possible dads to her wedding features such classic ABBA tunes as “Money, Money, Money,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Dancing Queen” and “The Winner Takes It All.”
Cost: $29-$119
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
2. Juneteenth Concert: E.U. featuring Sugar Bear
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 15
Where: Levitt Pavilion Dayton, 134 S. Main St.
Details: Since their Grammy-nominated hit “Da Butt” in 1988, E.U. has been a force in the DC Go-Go scene. The group is led by Sugar Bear, who received the LEGEND award from The Chuck Brown Foundation in 2021.
Cost: Free
More info: LevittDayton.org
3. Kettering Pride
When: 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 14
Where: Delco Park, 1700 Delco Park, Kettering
Details: Enjoy entertainers, featuring local talents and special guest performers, as well as a diverse array of vendors offering unique goods and services. Also expect a variety of food trucks and connect with community organizations dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ rights and causes.
Cost: Free
More info: ketteringohiopridecoalition.org
Credit: David A. Moodie
Credit: David A. Moodie
4. Versailles Poultry Days
When: June 14-16; 9:30 a.m.-midnight Friday, 7 a.m.-midnight Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.
Where: 459 S. Center St., Versailles
Details: The 2024 festival theme is “Poultry of the Caribbean.” The festival is always packed with many activities for people of all ages to enjoy including a cruise-in, chicken dinners, ultimate frisbee tournament, vendors, contests, flower show, art and photo show, and chicken-eating contests.
Cost: Free
More info: versaillespoultrydays.com
5. Dayton Seafood Fest
When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, June 15
Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton
Details: Enjoy tons of crab, shrimp, lobster and more from some of your favorite food trucks.
Cost: Free entry
More info: yellowcabtavern.com
Credit: Richard Shotwell
Credit: Richard Shotwell
6. Joey Fatone and AJ McLean
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 15
Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering
Details: Fatone of *NSYNC and McLean of the Backstreet Boys join forces to sing popular tunes from their respective boy bands.
Cost: $80 for orchestra seats. $55 for lawn and terrace seats.
More info: 937-296-3300 or fraze.com
7. Dayton Burger Week
When: Through June 15
Where: Various locations around Dayton region
Details: Dayton Burger Week wraps up as numerous Dayton-area restaurants and chefs offer craft burgers along with a selection of sides and specials.
Cost: Various
More info: dineoutdayton.com
8. Simply Queen
When: 7 p.m. Friday, June 14
Where: St. Leonard, 8100 Clyo Rd., Centerville
Details: Simply Queen returns to Centerville to sing the greatest hits from Queen as part of the 2024 Centerville Summer Concert Series.
Cost: Free
More info: centervilleohio.gov
Credit: Eric Jamison
Credit: Eric Jamison
9. Guy Torry
When: June 14-15; 7:30 p.m. Friday and 6:30 and 9 p.m. Saturday
Where: Dayton Funny Bone, 88 Plum St. Ste, 200, at The Greene, Beavercreek
Details: Comedian Guy Torry has been seen on BET’s “Comic View,” Comedy Central’s “Premium Blend,” “Showtime at the Apollo” and “Russell Simmons: Def Comedy Jam” where he made his stand-up debut to a national audience. He also hosted the enormously successful 52-city comedy tour The Kings of Comedy, which grossed over $37 million.
Cost: $24
More info: 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com
10. Warrant: Let the Good Times Rock Tour
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 14
Where: Rose Music Center at The Heights, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights
Details: American rock band Warrant will be joined by special guests FireHouse and BULLETBOYS. Warrant is best known for its debut album “Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich” featuring chart-toppers such as “Down Boys,” “Sometimes She Cries,” and the massive hit “Heaven.”
Cost: $37.50-$73.50
More info: 937-610-0288 or rosemusiccenter.com
About the Author