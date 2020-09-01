X

Troll Pub Dayton to reopen today after cleaning, sanitizing

Troll Pub Dayton in the Oregon District to reopen today, Sept. 1, after cleaning, sanitizing, a spokesman for the pub said. MARK FISHER/STAFF
By Mark Fisher

The Troll Pub at 216 Wayne Ave. in Dayton’s Oregon District is scheduled to reopen at 4 p.m. today, Sept. 1.

“We are having the store cleaned and sanitized for safety,” Ben Barker, general manager of the flagship Troll Pub Under the Bridge in Louisville, told this news outlet via email this morning, Sept. 1. “We will be reopening today at 4 p.m.”

Customers had noticed the pub was closed on Monday, a day that it regularly is open.

A message left for Barker seeking additional information was not immediately returned.

The 6,500-square-foot Troll Pub Dayton is the second location of the Louisville bar and restaurant, which opened in 2011. The Dayton location opened in March 2018.

