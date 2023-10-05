Troy distillery to release rare, collectible bourbon

BreakingNews
Attention all whiskey enthusiasts and connoisseurs! A.M. Scott Distillery, a locally-owned and operated craft distillery in Troy, is releasing a 7-year barrel aged bourbon.

The Founder’s Select Bourbon Whiskey is a limited edition release available exclusively at the distillery’s bottle shop, Scotty’s Bottle Parlor, starting Saturday, Oct. 7 at 11 a.m.

“Only 208 bottles of this premium bourbon have been produced, making it a rare and collectible item for whiskey enthusiasts and connoisseurs,” stated the distillery’s press release.

Those interested can reserve a bottle in advance via the distillery’s online store starting Friday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. There is a limited of four bottles per person.

A.M. Scott Distillery describes the Founder’s Select Bourbon Whiskey as having a rich and complex flavor profile with notes of caramel, vanilla, dried fruit and slight spice.

“It has been aged in charred oak barrels for seven years, giving it a smooth and balanced finish,” the release stated. “The bourbon has been bottled at 126.7 proof, preserving its full-bodied character and depth.”

The full line of A.M. Scott Distillery spirits are sold from Scotty’s Bottle Parlor at 214 South Mulberry St. and Provisions Co. at 11 West Main St. in Troy. For more information about A.M. Scott Distillery and its family of brands, visit www.scottdistillery.com.

