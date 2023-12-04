Troy restaurant to continue on wheels after closing brick-and-mortar

Oh Crêpe is closing the doors to its brick-and-mortar space at 79 Foss Way in Troy on Sunday, Dec. 10, but plans to keeps its mobile trailer up and running.
“We’d like to thank all of you for your support at our shop the last 14 months,” owner J.D. Winteregg wrote in a Dec. 4 Facebook post. “We’ve enjoyed serving you and sharing a piece of France with you in Troy.”
Winteregg has enjoyed sharing his travel experiences and love of French food with his customers. Over the summer, he took the French-inspired crêpe shop on wheels to fairs and festivals around the area. After much success, he thought it would be beneficial to focus on the mobile trailer moving forward, especially in spring 2024. The trailer has appeared at several events such as the Shelby County Fair, Miami County Fair and Circleville Pumpkin Show.
“We look forward to seeing you this last week, and we hope you stop in to say hi and to enjoy one last crêpe (or two or three) at our shop,” Winteregg wrote.
Oh Crêpe will be open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
