UD seeking artists to design large-scale pieces for Roger Glass Center for the Arts

The University of Dayton’s latest building project is taking shape as the corner of Stewart and Main streets in Dayton turns into the Roger Glass Center for the Arts. The university is now seeking artists to deign art installations inside the building.

The university, in collaboration with The Contemporary Dayton (The Co), is looking for artists to design large-scale 2D or 3D wall pieces for four areas within the new performing arts center expected to open during the 2023-24 academic year. The process will unfold in two phases. Dayton-area artists are now invited to submit qualifications to The Co through July 1. The selection committee will then pick semi-finalists who will be asked to submit designs for the project.

UD unveiled plans for the campus’ first arts-focused building in November 2021. The building was named after then Marion’s Pizza president and UD alum Roger Glass, who donated significantly to the $45 million project. Glass died in August 2022, less than a year after the announcement.

The building’s design and location was chosen to connect the university with the greater Dayton arts community, according to the university. This connection will be reflected in the chosen wall installations.

Design guidelines, as provided by The Co, include work that will: (1) Cultivate inclusivity, advance diversity and equity across University of Dayton campus and the city of Dayton; (2) Highlight underrepresented populations including LGBTQ+, disabled, domestic diversity, specifically reflecting UD’s commitment to the greater Dayton area and its recruitment priority, immigrant and global majority; (3) Reflect the university’s commitment to the ideals of an anti-racist community and a university for the common good rooted in social justice, and the Catholic Marianist tradition of faith, service and community; (4) Understand, respect and honor historical context while envisioning the future of a just and equitable society on local and global levels; and (5) Be innovative and thought provoking; thus, proposed works may include mediums not often considered for exhibition.

Semi-finalists will be announced in July and production of the chosen art will begin in September or October, according to The Co’s timeline. Art will be installed in October.

For more information, guidelines and submission forms, visit https://codayton.org/events/calls-for-entry/#1683249046105-22ea2f36-5aee.