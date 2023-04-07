UD student art exhibit envisions the future at downtown Dayton gallery

As an art history major with a minor in human rights, Behnke said she seeks out opportunities of intersectionality of her two interests. Much of contemporary art explores a social movement or puts forth a social position, according to her. That crossover manifested itself in her curated collection “Visions,” which takes on the utopia of her generation’s future and frames it in a realistic way.

“I feel in our generation specifically, like in Gen Z, it’s very hard to look toward the future just because it looks so grim,” Behnke said. “The future is gonna happen no matter what, whether it’s a utopia or not. I wanted a more realistic vision about that.”

Sculptures, drawings, photography, paintings and poetry span the “Visions” exhibition, all sourced from Generation Z UD students through an open-call earlier this year. Student artists in the exhibit include Courtney Ayres-McClinton, Jayonna Johnson, Sydney Summers, Amariá Jones, CJ Wilson, Caroline Herling and Dolci Asamoah.

Behnke said she is proud of the work the artists created and contributed to the gallery. She curated the collection with these artists’ personal experiences in mind.

“I just really want people to recognize the value they have right now,” Behnke said. “And that is really worth fighting for in the future. I just want people to have more hope even though (the future) doesn’t look good, and it probably won’t be good. As long as our personal experiences are very valued, then I think we’ll be okay.”

She said she is also grateful for gallery owner Ed Dixon for allowing her to learn from him and use his space for “Visions.” Dixon understands what the collection is embodying.

“Her generation can do the most to help create a better future.” Dixon said. “It’s always promising to see students at every level taking an interest and express their vision of how they see the world and how they want it to look.”

A reception on Friday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. will bring “Visions” to the public.

HOW TO GO

What: “Visions” art exhibition curated by Sarah Behnke

When: April 7-25. Gallery hours are Thursdays and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m., Fridays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. or by appointment.

Where: Edward A. Dixon Gallery, located at 222 N St. Clair St., Dayton

More Information: Visit https://eadgallery.com/visions-2/.