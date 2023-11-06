UD student curates textile art exhibit showcasing shared humanity

The Edward A. Dixon Gallery in downtown Dayton will host a textile art exhibition entitled “Common Threads” Nov. 10-12.

The exhibit features themes of spirituality, kinship, humanity’s relationship to nature and more through the use ofintricate and complex patterns of textile art.

“Common Threads” is curated by University of Dayton student Victoria Brey, a Dixon Gallery assistant.

“We live in a divided world, the fragments of which scatter further and further apart every day,” Brey noted in a press release. “Sometimes, we need a reminder that we are all connected, along with a bit of hope in the face of all this darkness. I want my show to provide that hope for the future and a lesson in connection… and what better way to show the threads that bind us all together than through literal threads?”

When the event opens, a number of artists from around the community will be featured. These artists include:

Andrea Walker-Cummings

Suzi Hyden

Jeanne Rusnak Fehskens

Cynthia Catlin

Bailey Ryan Hammond

Pam Geisel

Cathy Jeffers

Susanne Conyers

Darden Bradshaw,

Allison Parrish-Tinkle.

An opening reception will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10. This event, which is free and open to the public, will feature light refreshments and words from the artists beginning at 6:30 p.m.

For more information on the “Common Threads” pop-up exhibition, visit shop.eadgallery.com/. The Edward A. Dixon Gallery is located at 222 N St. Clair St., Dayton.