Unique simulated golfing experience opens this weekend at The Greene

A “very unique, first-of-its-kind experience” is opening this weekend in the Dayton area.
Off Par Golf & Social, a mix of a sports bar and golf course, will open its doors on Saturday, April 8 at The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek. The venue will feature seven bays with 16-foot wide by 11-foot high simulators, a full-bar with craft cocktails and food available through a local partnership.
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
Guests can virtually travel to over 110 courses across the world. From the Lofoten Links in Norway to Glenwild Golf Club & Spa in Utah, all you have to do is stand about 10 feet back from the screen and hit the ball to feel like you’re playing on the course.
“If you’re an avid golfer and you want to figure out some things about your swing, we actually have some replay cameras so after every shot... you’re going to be able to see how your club face was open or close, what your spin rate was or how fast your ball launched,” said Nick Loftis, principal owner of Off Par Golf & Social. “If you’re a beginner or you’re just not really super interested in golf, we have a lot of different games that reward you for hitting small targets.”
Guests will be able to rent the bays for an hourly rate with prices depending on the time of year and day of week, Loftis explained. He said it costs between $40 and $60 per hour. Anywhere from one to eight people can play at a bay.
Off Par Golf & Social, located at 14 Greene Blvd., is housed in a space that previously was a Mattress Firm. Loftis said they combined the space with an undeveloped space next door to create the venue.
Loftis said they are partnering with Pies & Pints to offer food to their guests, as well as Taste of Belgium, once that restaurant opens.
“Off Par Golf & Social is going to be the first venue (of its kind) in Dayton,” Loftis said. “These types of golf simulators became very popular in the north in the last couple of years because they have a very short and limited golf season. We kind of suffer from some of the same things here in Dayton.”
Loftis said the space will allow guests to golf year-round in a temperature-controlled environment. There are also plans to have classes, leagues, tournaments, contests, tours and more.
“(I’m) very very excited to see the place full of people, hear the noise and the excitement,” Loftis said. “I want to see seven bays and a bar full of people getting to enjoy this.”
Off Par Golf & Social is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit www.offpar.com or the venue’s Facebook or Instagram pages.
