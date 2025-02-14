Valentine’s Day things to do in Dayton: Events throughout the weekend

Here is a guide to Valentine’s Day events and specials in Dayton and around the region. Please call ahead to ensure availability and reservation times.
When: 7:30-10 p.m. today
Location: The rotunda at Dayton Arcade, 25 W. Fourth St., Dayton
More info: The Contemporary Dayton’s annual art auction brings together the community and art lovers. The cost is $50 per member, $75 per nonmember. Call or go to codayton.org for VIP experience costs.
Dayton Art Institute presents: Art of Love
When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. today, Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday
Location: Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmont Park N., Dayton
More info: “Art of Love” is every weekend in February. DAI says “guests will receive a gallery guide, can take a self-guided tour of thematic art and participate in a raffle.” There will be a hands-on art-making project and valentine cards as well as social media opportunities in a photo booth in the rotunda and hearts for art.
Subterranean Valentine’s Day Fan Appreciation Show
When: 9 p.m. today
Location: Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St., Dayton
More info: Local band Subterranean performs.
When: 8 p.m. Saturday (doors open at 7 p.m.)
Location: Yellow ab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton
More info: An intimate night of acoustic music with three bands, The 1984 Draft, The Boxcar Suite and DipSpit.
RiverScape MetroPark Ice Rink Sweetheart Skate
When: 4-10 p.m. today
Location: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton
More info: The ice rink at RiverScape MetroPark will host a special “Sweetheart Skate” event on Valentine’s Day. For $20, guests will receive two tickets to the rink, two cups of hot chocolate and a box of chocolates from Winans. Classic love songs will be played during the night.
Hell’s Dungeon ‘Till Death Do Us Part’ Valentine’s Day haunted house
When: 8 p.m.-midnight today, 4 p.m.-midnight Saturday
Location: 3866 Linden Ave., Dayton
More info: Hell’s Dungeon in Dayton hosts its annual Valentine’s Day event. On Saturday, the haunt will also host its 15th annual murder mystery dinner. Guests purchasing tickets for the dinner will also receive admission for the haunt.
Valentine’s Day Chocolate Social
When: 6-8 p.m. today
Location: Have a Gay Day, 1902 Needmore Road, Dayton
More info: Have a Gay Day Dayton hosts a chocolate social and games, prizes, candy and more.
When: 7-11:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Greater Dayton LGBT Center, 136 North St. Clair St., Dayton
More info: Annual dance will have cash bar, light refreshments.
When: Noon-3 p.m. today
Location: Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High St., Dayton
More info: An exhibition through Feb. 22 focused on the ideas, hopes and experiences of artists identifying as women and who live, work or attend school in Ohio.
When: 8:30 p.m. today
Location: Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., Dayton
More info: A last-minute planned band performance.
Queer Romance Mixer: Valentine’s Edition
When: 8 p.m. today
Location: The Barrel House: 417 E. Third St., Dayton
More info: The Barrel House in Dayton and LGBTQ+ art and event company Heartsiq host a Valentine’s Day mixer. Featuring games, a DJ and more, this event is open to couples and those looking for a relationship.
