Valentine’s Day things to do in Dayton: Events throughout the weekend

When: 7:30-10 p.m. today

Location: The rotunda at Dayton Arcade, 25 W. Fourth St., Dayton

More info: The Contemporary Dayton’s annual art auction brings together the community and art lovers. The cost is $50 per member, $75 per nonmember. Call or go to codayton.org for VIP experience costs.

Dayton Art Institute presents: Art of Love

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. today, Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday

Location: Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmont Park N., Dayton

More info: “Art of Love” is every weekend in February. DAI says “guests will receive a gallery guide, can take a self-guided tour of thematic art and participate in a raffle.” There will be a hands-on art-making project and valentine cards as well as social media opportunities in a photo booth in the rotunda and hearts for art.

Subterranean Valentine’s Day Fan Appreciation Show

When: 9 p.m. today

Location: Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St., Dayton

More info: Local band Subterranean performs.

Pure Acoustic

When: 8 p.m. Saturday (doors open at 7 p.m.)

Location: Yellow ab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

More info: An intimate night of acoustic music with three bands, The 1984 Draft, The Boxcar Suite and DipSpit.

RiverScape MetroPark Ice Rink Sweetheart Skate

When: 4-10 p.m. today

Location: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

More info: The ice rink at RiverScape MetroPark will host a special “Sweetheart Skate” event on Valentine’s Day. For $20, guests will receive two tickets to the rink, two cups of hot chocolate and a box of chocolates from Winans. Classic love songs will be played during the night.

Hell’s Dungeon ‘Till Death Do Us Part’ Valentine’s Day haunted house

When: 8 p.m.-midnight today, 4 p.m.-midnight Saturday

Location: 3866 Linden Ave., Dayton

More info: Hell’s Dungeon in Dayton hosts its annual Valentine’s Day event. On Saturday, the haunt will also host its 15th annual murder mystery dinner. Guests purchasing tickets for the dinner will also receive admission for the haunt.

Valentine’s Day Chocolate Social

When: 6-8 p.m. today

Location: Have a Gay Day, 1902 Needmore Road, Dayton

More info: Have a Gay Day Dayton hosts a chocolate social and games, prizes, candy and more.

Women’s Valentine’s Dance

When: 7-11:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Greater Dayton LGBT Center, 136 North St. Clair St., Dayton

More info: Annual dance will have cash bar, light refreshments.

The Future of Female

When: Noon-3 p.m. today

Location: Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High St., Dayton

More info: An exhibition through Feb. 22 focused on the ideas, hopes and experiences of artists identifying as women and who live, work or attend school in Ohio.

Velvet Crush

When: 8:30 p.m. today

Location: Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., Dayton

More info: A last-minute planned band performance.

Queer Romance Mixer: Valentine’s Edition

When: 8 p.m. today

Location: The Barrel House: 417 E. Third St., Dayton

More info: The Barrel House in Dayton and LGBTQ+ art and event company Heartsiq host a Valentine’s Day mixer. Featuring games, a DJ and more, this event is open to couples and those looking for a relationship.