Vandalia celebrates Oktoberfest with two-day festival

The annual Oktoberfest is sponsored by Sister Cities of Vandalia, a nonprofit international organization dedicated to fostering global friendship, understanding, and communication.

Vandalia joined Sister Cities in 1975 when it signed Lichtenfels, Germany as its first Sister City, according to the Sister Cities website. Lichtenfels, Bavaria is located in the rolling hills of central Germany and is approximately the same size as Vandalia.

Live music and entertainment will be held throughout the weekend.

Music bingo will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and trivia will be held Saturday at Saturday at 3 p.m. The Menus will take the stage Saturday at 8 p.m.

Buckeyes fans won’t be disappointed. The 3:30 p.m. Ohio State football game against Tulsa will be televised.

Admission is $5 each day. A presale ticket special is available online. Admission for Friday and Saturday is $14 and includes a souvenir stein filled with beer.

