Waffle House opens today in Belmont neighborhood: ‘We’ve always wanted to be here’

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

Dayton’s newest Waffle House opens today at 2 p.m. on the corner of Wilmington Avenue and Patterson Road, franchise owner Tom Blanton confirmed.

He told Dayton.com, “We’ve always wanted to be here.”

The 24-hour breakfast chain, known for its all-star special that includes waffles and hash browns, sits at 1210 Wilmington Ave. near CVS Pharmacy and Fifth Third Bank. The restaurant is across the street from Elsa’s Mexican Restaurant.

ExploreBillie Gold Bubble Tea to open lounge next week in Dayton

Blanton explained that opening a Waffle House in the Belmont neighborhood has been three years in the making due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Belmont site marks Blanton’s 18th Dayton-area Waffle House location.

Waffle House has been operating since 1955, with each restaurant remaining open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There are more than 1,900 Waffle House locations open in 25 states – mostly in the Southeast region of the country.

ExploreRiverside Mexican restaurant changes name, offers same authentic taste

The restaurant has several other nearby locations including 4382 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek, 4912 Springboro Pike in Moraine and 2226 Needmore Road in Dayton. Waffle House is projected to open another location at 1963 Harner Drive in Xenia next year.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

