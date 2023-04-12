Waffle House opens today in Belmont neighborhood: ‘We’ve always wanted to be here’

Dayton’s newest Waffle House opens today at 2 p.m. on the corner of Wilmington Avenue and Patterson Road, franchise owner Tom Blanton confirmed.
He told Dayton.com, “We’ve always wanted to be here.”
The 24-hour breakfast chain, known for its all-star special that includes waffles and hash browns, sits at 1210 Wilmington Ave. near CVS Pharmacy and Fifth Third Bank. The restaurant is across the street from Elsa’s Mexican Restaurant.
Blanton explained that opening a Waffle House in the Belmont neighborhood has been three years in the making due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Belmont site marks Blanton’s 18th Dayton-area Waffle House location.
Waffle House has been operating since 1955, with each restaurant remaining open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There are more than 1,900 Waffle House locations open in 25 states – mostly in the Southeast region of the country.
The restaurant has several other nearby locations including 4382 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek, 4912 Springboro Pike in Moraine and 2226 Needmore Road in Dayton. Waffle House is projected to open another location at 1963 Harner Drive in Xenia next year.
