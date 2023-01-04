Warped Wing launches new look ahead of ongoing expansion

“We’ve always wanted to honor this area’s rich history of invention because of the spirit it inspires in people and how it connects us,” said Nick Bowman, co-owner and vice president of sales and marketing for Warped Wing. “We wanted to refresh our brand for exactly this reason — to be more reflective of that spirit and really celebrate the classic and simple elements that feel authentic to who we are and that differentiates us from other breweries.”

The first new can launch of the year, Hop Chill Cold IPA, will be Thursday, Jan. 5 at all Warped Wing locations. The company also has plans to launch canned hard seltzers in the future.

“We’re certainly responding to what people want so that we have products for every consumer, but we challenge ourselves to create new products that you’ll want to come back to time and time again,” said John Haggerty, co-owner and brewmaster for Warped Wing. “We’re always working to perfect that balance of curiosity and reliability people love from craft beer.”

Warped Wing has locations at 26 Wyandot Street in Dayton, 25 Wright Station Way in Springboro and 5650 Tylersville Road in Mason. The company has plans to expand to Huber Heights in the spring or summer, according to an announcement in Sept. 2022.

For more information about Warped Wing, visit www.warpedwing.com.