Warren County Park District offers 1,700 acres of family activities for improved health

He said the park district includes 1,721 acres, 19 properties, 13 public parks and six undeveloped conservation areas designated for future parks. He said the district has 7.10 acres of park land per 1,000 population. In comparison, MetroParks of Butler County has 11.93 acres per 1,000 population, Latham said.

The majority of the district’s funding comes from two sources: Warren County Commissioners (49%) and Armco Park venues (43%). Most of the other 8% comes from grants and donations, he told council.

Armco Park, located on Ohio 741 near Greentree Road in Turtlecreek Twp., previously was a private park owned and operated by Armco Steel and reserved for its employees and their families.

In 2008, when AK Steel, formerly Armco, wanted to “get out of the park business,” the park was preserved for public use by the Warren County Park District, Warren County Commissioners, state of Ohio, Turtlecreek Twp., and Otterbein Senior Life, he said.

The 311-acre park offers an executive 18-hole golf course, an adult softball complex, access to a 110-acre lake for fishing and boating, rental pavilion enclosed with seating accommodations of 200, tennis courts/pickleball/disc golf course, basketball courts, grass and sand volleyball courts, horse shoe pits, corn hole, natural area, shelters, playground areas, permanent and portable restrooms, concession stand, picnic tables and grills.

Latham said there are health and financial benefits associated with parks.

He said for every $1 invested in trails, $3 in health care costs are saved. A 20-minute walk in nature reduces ADHD symptoms in children; 28% reduced stress level in children; and 33% lower rate of depression in adults, he said.

Financially, he said, properties are $2,262 more valuable on average when they’re located near a park. He said 75% of residents want public hiking and biking trails close to their homes and 84% seek high-quality parks when choosing where to live.

WARREN COUNTY PARK DISTRICT

Here is a list of the 79 parks and open spaces in Warren County:

Carlisle. 2 parks, 16 acres

Clearcreek Twp., 1 park, 97 acres

Deerfield Twp., 6 parks, 321 acres

Five Rivers MetroParks, 1 park, 449 acres

Franklin, 4 parks, 82 acres

Franklin Twp., 1 park, 50 ares

Hamilton Twp., 4 parks, 284 acres

Harlan Twp., 1 park, 46 acres

Lebanon, 16 parks, 359 acres

Mason, 7 parks, 507 acres

Morrow, 3 parks, 59 acres

Ohio History Connection, Fort Ancient, 644 acres

South Lebanon, 4 parks, 20 acres

Springboro, 8 parks, 479 acres

Turtlecreek Twp., 2 parks, 29 acres

Union Twp., 1 park, 5 acres

Caesar Creek State Park, 1 park, 7,684 acres

SOURCE: Warren County Park District