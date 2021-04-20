Watch UD Flyers play ball at home of Dayton Dragons

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, tickets must now be purchased online in advance. Tickets to Saturday’s double-header are good for both games that day. In addition, Dayton students can ride the RTA bus for free from the UD neighborhood to the plaza in front of Day Air Ballpark.

“We are very pleased to have some of our local colleges and universities utilize Day Air Ballpark,” said team president Robert Murphy. “The stadium is a world-class, minor league ballpark, and it is great to open the facility for the players and coaches to compete at our ballpark. We have updated Day Air Ballpark to welcome back fans safely and are eager to open up the stadium gates.”

The Flyers were scheduled to play three total games at Day Air Ballpark, facing George Mason on Friday, April 16, and finishing with a 6-7 loss.

“At the University of Dayton, we greatly value the student-athlete experience,” said Neil Sullivan, Vice President and Director of Athletics at the University of Dayton. “Opportunities to create new experiences such as this, in a unique downtown setting and in a very well-regarded professional stadium, are extremely valuable to our growing program under Coach King,”

A press release from the Dayton Dragons said the team “has consulted extensively with Kettering Health Network and local and state health departments to ensure a safe return for players, staff, and fans. Safety upgrades include plexiglass installed throughout the building, touchless bathroom fixtures, cashless concessions, proper social distancing measures and signage, digital ticketing, and other COVID improvements.”