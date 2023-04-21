Water Street District to host first Dayton Dragons tailgate

Water Street District will host its first Dayton Dragons tailgate of the season on Friday, April 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the plaza outside of Day Air Ballpark.
The tailgate is part of the district’s Party at the Plaza series hosted in partnership with Dayton Dragons, who will take on the Lake County Captains.
The family-friendly, free event will feature live music performances, cornhole, yard pong, an inflatable, the Dragons Green team, free goodies and more, according to the release. Vendors include Butler Heating & Air Conditioning, Flyboy’s Deli, Lock 27 Brewing, Moeller Brew Barn, Square One Salon, Winans Chocolates + Coffees, Water Street District — Pint Path Passports and several others.
Upcoming Party at the Plaza dates include Friday, June 23 and Friday, Sept. 8. Additional details will be announced as the event nears.
Water Street District is located in the heart of downtown Dayton near RiverScape MetroPark and Day Air Ballpark. For more information about Party at the Plaza, visit www.waterstreetdayton.com or the district’s Instagram page.
