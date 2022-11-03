We Care Arts names new executive director

We Care Arts, a non-profit organization serving the greater Miami Valley for 39 years, has selected Catherine (Katie) L. Neubert as its executive director.
An experienced non-profit leader, Neubert has previously worked with such organizations as SICSA Pet Adoption Center, Prevent Blindness, Handbell Musicians of America, and Medito Foundation.
“I’m humbled to be selected as Executive Director for this organization,” said Neubert. “We Care Arts stands for everything I believe in and value. I’m grateful to the Board of Directors, the teachers, the administrative staff, and our artists for such a warm welcome. I am looking forward to working with all of our supporters to continue bringing our mission focused on the healing power of art to life.
Before joining We Care Arts, Neubert served as executive director of the Piqua Education Foundation, leading the $7M nonprofit organization to exceed its past development and scholarship award benchmarks. She wrote and implemented policies and procedures for all departments and worked closely with the board and their committees to increase their impact within the Piqua community.
Neubert is the third executive director at We Care Arts. She was one of three final candidates that were interviewed over the summer for this position.
“We are thrilled to welcome Catharine to the We Care Arts family as executive director,” said Tami Kirby, We Care Arts Board of Trustees President. “Her leadership experience, her passion for serving non-profit organizations, and her overall positive demeanor will enable us to move forward as we continue to fulfill our mission of service to the artists in our care.”We Care Arts believe “in the healing power of creating and producing art that transforms physical, developmental, and mental challenges into a future rich with possibilities.” The organization is located at 3035 Wilmington Pike, Kettering.
For more information, call 937-252-3937 or visit http://www.wecarearts.org.
About the Author