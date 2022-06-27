We Will Rock You: British tribute act Killer Queen coming to Fraze Wednesday

The Hall of London show set Killer Queen on an ongoing journey. The group remains successful even after the unlikely reemergence of Queen.

Against all odds, surviving members of Queen, guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor, revived the defunct band with Paul Rodgers of Bad Company from 2004 to 2009. Since 2011, Adam Lambert has been singing with the group, which is currently doing shows in Europe. According to Myers, the fact Queen is touring doesn’t negatively impact the interest in his group.

“It’s two different things, really,” he said. “Audiences tend to do both. People want to see Queen because you’re seeing Queen. It’s a once in a lifetime experience for some people. It’s like a bucket list thing to do. People want to experience a Killer Queen show because they want that sort of magic show that exists outside of time. They can experience that, and pretend life doesn’t change. So, you’ve got the best of both worlds, really. You’ve got Queen doing it on an extraordinary level and we’re able to do it on the level we’ve managed. They’re just two different things but, essentially, obviously, it’s these fantastic songs and they work so well live.”

Explore 25 events to keep you busy throughout July in Dayton

Whether it’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You” or “I Want to Be Free,” these songs were written for the arena rock experience.

“Queen songs have achieved this dimension of universal acceptance really,” Myers said. “Some people want to throw their hands in the air. They want to scream, and they want to party, and they want to turn on the flashlights on their cellphones and wave them in the air. It’s the language of an arena or stadium show that was almost written by Queen. People want to have that right of passage experience. It also has to do with the legend and their personalities and Freddie’s story. It all becomes part of the folklore of Queen and people want to be part of that.”

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.

HOW TO GO

Who: Killer Queen: The Premier Tribute to Queen

Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

When: 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 29

Cost: $20 lawn & terrace, $30 orchestra and $35 plaza in advance, $25 lawn & terrace, $35 orchestra and $40 plaza day of show

More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com

Artist info: killerqueenonline.com