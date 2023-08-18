What’s new at 2nd Street Market in Dayton? Several vendors

If you haven’t made it out to 2nd Street Market in downtown Dayton this summer, there are several new vendors to check out.

From baked goods, salads and fresh-pressed juices to cards, apparel, and other merchandise, there’s something for everyone! Here is a list of new permanent vendors at the market:

Yellow Springs Baking Company — The owners of Yellow Springs Baking Company have been selling pastries at 2nd Street Market since April, but recently moved locations to the prepared food section of the Market in order to sell empanadas. They hope to add empanadas to their menu before the end of August.

— The owners of Yellow Springs Baking Company have been selling pastries at 2nd Street Market since April, but recently moved locations to the prepared food section of the Market in order to sell empanadas. They hope to add empanadas to their menu before the end of August. Anne Green Design — After starting as a outdoor, part-time vendor in May 2022, Anne Green Design has moved indoors as a permanent vendor across from Maria’s Unique Foods. The owner creates her own unique designs and transfers them to cards, apparel and other merchandise.

— After starting as a outdoor, part-time vendor in May 2022, Anne Green Design has moved indoors as a permanent vendor across from Maria’s Unique Foods. The owner creates her own unique designs and transfers them to cards, apparel and other merchandise. Choice Juice Boxx — After starting as a part-time vendor in December 2021, Choice Juice Boxx now has a permanent spot across from Invoke selling fresh-pressed juices. Choice Juice Boxx has a flagship location at 31 S. St. Clair in Dayton.

— After starting as a part-time vendor in December 2021, Choice Juice Boxx now has a permanent spot across from Invoke selling fresh-pressed juices. Choice Juice Boxx has a flagship location at 31 S. St. Clair in Dayton. Ordinarie Fare — Starting this weekend in the booth next to Choose Juice Boxx, Ordinarie Fare is the Market’s newest vendor selling specialty gluten and dairy-free, plant-forward baked goods and lunches.

With the additional vendors listed above, 2nd Street Market is completely full indoors with 44 vendors and more than 40 part-time vendors outside and in the pavilion, said Market Manager Lynda Suda.

“We’re winding down our part-time vendor roster for this season, but we always accept applications for consideration year-round,” Suda said.

New part-time vendors this season include Lucy’s Pastry Palace, Monster Baby Doughnuts, Trout for Trout, Sunryse Pottery, Brenneman’s Family Farm and over 20 others.

The Market creates a sense of community with a focus on local food, but it also has a mix of unique businesses selling locally created wares.

“We like to say it’s Five Rivers MetroParks kitchen; the place where people gather to have a shared experience around food with the community,” Suda said. “People unite around food; it bridges divides. We’re also especially proud that our vendors and customers reflect the beautiful racial and economic diversity that Dayton has to offer. The Market is a place where everyone is welcome.”

The Market is open year-round 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. The outdoor market will run through Oct. 29.

After the outdoor growing season ends, the Market remains full of vendors inside with produce and other goods and many prepared food vendors sourcing their ingredients locally.

“Sourcing your food from local growers and small businesses ensures you’re making a more sustainable shopping choice and that’s something people can feel good about,” said Lauren Lemons, marketing and public engagement specialist with Five Rivers MetroParks.

Located at 600 E. Second St., 2nd Street Market has several upcoming events including a Culture Kitchen Hispanic Dinner on Sept. 14, a Native Plant Sale on Oct. 1 and Apple Days on Oct. 15 For more information and a look at upcoming events, visit www.metroparks.org/localfood or the Market’s Facebook page.