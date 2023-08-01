X

What’s on your summer bucket list before the season ends?

What to Know
By
30 minutes ago

August is here, which means the back-to-school rush is approaching and vacations are winding down. However, there’s a lot to do before the sunny season draws to a close. What are some of your favorite summer activities you have to do before summer ends?

Please share your summer bucket list items to be considered for publication this month. Fill out this Google Form by end-of-day Thursday, August 3. Feel free to email staff writer Zoe Hill at zoe.hill@coxinc.com with any questions.

About the Author

Zoë is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com. She earned her BA in communication from the University of Dayton and has four years in the journalism industry, including bylines in national and local news. She previously worked as a reporting intern for Dayton Daily News.

