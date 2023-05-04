Where to celebrate Star Wars Day around Dayton

Details: Dayton Brick Shop is hosting a “May the fourth be with you” Star Wars-themed Block Party from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests can expect Star Wars character appearances, food trucks, special treats, a free Star Wars themed build for kids, discounted LEGO sets, a costume contest and much more. Those that spend $100 or more will receive a free Star Wars polybag gift.

2. The Root Beer Stande

Location: 1727 Woodman Drive in Dayton

Details: The Root Beer Stande will give free floats to those wearing Stars Wars-themed clothes. The business is open today from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

3. Bock Family Brewing

Location: 8150 Washington Village Dr. in Centerville

Details: In addition to Star Wars Day, Bock Family Brewing is celebrating its two-year anniversary with the Bock and the Bee Honey Maibock release. The brewery will also have Star Wars Trivia from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Bock Family Brewing is open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

If you are a business owner in the Dayton area that is celebrating Star Wars Day, email Natalie.Jones@coxinc.com to be added to the list.