Report: Former Dayton guard invited to G League Elite Camp
Where to celebrate Star Wars Day around Dayton

By Natalie Jones
18 minutes ago

May the fourth be with you!

Today, May 4, is also known as Star Wars Day and several businesses in the Dayton area are celebrating the famous movies, video games, books and more that is part of the series and franchise. From a block party with Star Wars themed LEGO sets to free root beer floats, here are several ways you can celebrate:

1. Dayton Brick Shop

Location: 5519 Bigger Road in Kettering

Details: Dayton Brick Shop is hosting a “May the fourth be with you” Star Wars-themed Block Party from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests can expect Star Wars character appearances, food trucks, special treats, a free Star Wars themed build for kids, discounted LEGO sets, a costume contest and much more. Those that spend $100 or more will receive a free Star Wars polybag gift.

2. The Root Beer Stande

Location: 1727 Woodman Drive in Dayton

Details: The Root Beer Stande will give free floats to those wearing Stars Wars-themed clothes. The business is open today from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

3. Bock Family Brewing

Location: 8150 Washington Village Dr. in Centerville

Details: In addition to Star Wars Day, Bock Family Brewing is celebrating its two-year anniversary with the Bock and the Bee Honey Maibock release. The brewery will also have Star Wars Trivia from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Bock Family Brewing is open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

If you are a business owner in the Dayton area that is celebrating Star Wars Day, email Natalie.Jones@coxinc.com to be added to the list.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

