Wild Axe Throwing expanding in Beavercreek

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

By Natalie Jones
27 minutes ago

Wild Axe Throwing in Beavercreek is planning to expand this summer into the space next door to open a pinball bar.

Daniel Huiet and his business partner, Michael Keggan, first opened the entertainment venue at 3251 Seajay Drive in June 2019. The 5,400-square-foot space currently features 11 axe throwing lanes holding up to six people each, a party room for more than 10 people, 14 pinball machines and a bar.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

The new space will be called Level Up Pinball Bar.

Huiet told Dayton.com he is looking forward to adding 23 new pinball machines in the 2,400-square-foot space as well as 12 arcade games and seating for nearly 60 people.

“(Seating is) something we actually don’t have at Wild Axe because there is no extra space here,” Huiet said.

Along with the expansion, Huiet explained they are planning to remodel the bar, expand the current lobby area and add a kitchen. He said cocktails will soon be served in glassware and two to three months after they open Level Up, a kitchen will be added in the former pinball space at Wild Axe.

“Be prepared to have a nice, clean, fun, classy place to hang out,” Huiet said.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

He explained the venue has been designed for the ultimate date night. Guests can throw axes, grab a drink, play pinball or other arcade games and hang out all in one space.

Huiet said guests should expect a “completely different experience” with their new pinball machines.

“We’ve put in thousands of dollars in upgrades into each pinball machine to make them the best,” Huiet said.

Huiet said they will get the keys to the space at 3253 Seajay Drive on May 1 and hope to have a grand opening the first or second weekend of June.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

The space currently houses 24-7 Gym and Fitness. The owner, Jason Lambert, confirmed the gym will remain in the Beaver Valley Shopping Center and has plans to move to 3329 Seajay Drive.

Huiet, who also owns Great Escape Game in Beavercreek, is working on opening On Par Entertainment across from The Greene Town Center. The entertainment venue will offer karaoke, bowling, darts, mini-golf, foosball, ping pong,102 self-pour taps, food and more. The anticipated opening date of the entertainment center is Aug. 1, 2023.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

